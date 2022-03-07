New York City’s most fashionable crowd attended Terminal 5 for Marina‘s two sold-out Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land tour shows. Marina Diamandis, the Welsh singer formerly performing as Marina and the Diamonds, released the socially-conscious pop album last year to much praise (including PopMatters). The audience received her with rapture following an opening set from Pussy Riot.

The show kicked off with the stomping beat of the title track from the album before Marina followed it with another single, “Venus Fly Trap”. But she was quick to revisit songs from her previous records, including Froot, Electra Heart, and The Family Jewels. Hits flew non-stop as Marina and her band performed songs like “Froot”, “Purge the Poison”, “Hollywood”, and “Bubblegum Bitch”. Just when people thought they would get a break from dancing, Marina returned to the stage for an encore as “Primadonna” was performed for the first time on the tour.

A deluxe version of Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land was released in December 2021.