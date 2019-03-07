Mark Deutrom Announces Tour, Issues Video For Experimental Track, "Through the Ringing Cedars" (premiere)
The first album under Mark Deutrom's name in nearly six years is an inspired effort in tune with his past while lighting the way for a bright future. Hear "Through the Ringing Cedars" now.
The Blue Bird is the first album from Mark Deutrom (Melvins, Clown Alley) under his own name in nearly six years. An embarrassment of musical riches that spotlights the Texas-based musician's gifts as a composer, arranger, and artist, the LP stands among the best he has done in any guise.
He will also take to the road April 13 to May 7 with his band Bellringer, featuring drummer Aaron Lack and bassist Brian Ramirez. The trio will share stages throughout the Midwest and West Coast US and Southwestern Canada during that time with Valley of the Sun.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be getting on the road with my band Bellringer for the very first time, and also sharing the stage with Valley of the Sun," Deutrom says. "Bellringer will be playing material from all of my solo LPs and also some special treats, so come out and get your bell rung."
In celebration of the trek, he's issuing a new video for the heavy and slender noise escapade, "Through the Ringing Cedars". Filmed and directed by David Brenner, Deutrom describes it as, "arriving from an unknowable past, we stagger lost in forests of our own making towards an unknowable future." In true Deutrom fashion, it is enigmatic and exploratory, strange and familiar and executed with an intense musical vision that is equal parts accessible and challenging.
TOUR DATES
4/13/2019 Cactus Club - Milwaukee, MI
4/14/2019 Gabe's - Iowa City, IA
4/15/2019 Biggs - Sioux Falls, SD
4/16/2019 Aquarium - Fargo, ND
4/17/2019 Windsor Hotel - Winnipeg, MN
4/18/2019 Amigos - Saskatoon, SK
4/19/2019 Starlite - Edmonton, AB
4/20/2019 County Line Saloon - Calgary, AB @ 420 Fest
4/23/2019 Astoria - Vancouver, BC
4/24/2019 Substation - Seattle, WA
4/25/2019 Dantes - Portland, OR
4/27/2019 Café Colonial - Sacramento, CA
4/28/2019 Oakland Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA
4/29/2019 Resident - Los Angeles, CA
4/30/2019 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ
5/02/2019 Come and Take It Live! - Austin, TX
5/03/2019 Lola's - Fort Worth, TX
5/04/2019 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK
5/05/2019 Fubar - St. Louis, MO
5/06/2019 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO
5/07/2019 Reggie's - Chicago, IL