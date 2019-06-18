Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Mark Knight Shows Who Is Boss on "The General" (premiere)

Paul Carr
18 Jun 2019
Photo courtesy of Additive Music PR

Mark Knight's "The General" is another deliriously catchy, groove-laden club hit in waiting, destined to ignite dance floors across the world.

Tech house heavyweight and head honcho of the Toolroom label, Mark Knight is back with another deliriously catchy, groove-laden club hit in waiting, destined to ignite dance floors across the world. As a producer already renowned for brilliant remixes from artists such as Underworld, Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada, Florence and the Machine, and Dido, Knight shows he's lost none of his dancefloor nous on "The General".

As the song begins, Knight slowly deals in a throbbing rhythm that bumps and grinds against tech-house synths and squealed vocal samples. Slowly but steadily Knight turns up the heat as the tempo quickens and the synths swell before flipping his winning card - a vibrant, continuous Latin vocal sample that immediately turns a good tune into a bona fide dancefloor stormer.

With "The General" Knight again shows why he has a reputation as one of the most consistent DJs and producers of the last decade.

