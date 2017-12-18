Powered by RebelMouse
Concerts

Old Wine, New Punch: Martha Argerich's Performance of Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto at The Kennedy Center

Andrew Grossman
18. Dec, 2017.
(Publicity photo: Kennedy Center)

Those who regard the reclusive Argerich as one of the world's two or three greatest living pianists—classical or otherwise—would not have left the concert hall disillusioned.

None
None

None

None

Amazon
iTunes
Other

In a staid city like Washington, D.C., too many concert programs still stick to the basics. An endless litany of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky concerti clog the schedules and parades of overeager virtuosi seem unwilling to vary their repertoire for blasé D.C. concertgoers. But occasionally you encounter a concert that refreshes your perspective of the familiar. The works presented at The Kennedy Center on 25 October 2017 might be stalwarts of 20th century repertoire, but guest conductor Antonio Pappano, leading the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, reminded us how galvanizing the canonical can still be. Though grandiose executions of Respighi's The Fountains of Rome and The Pines of Rome were the main event, the sold-out crowd gathered to see Martha Argerich perform one of her showpieces, Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto. Those who regard the reclusive Argerich as one of the world's two or three greatest living pianists—classical or otherwise—would not have left the concert hall disillusioned.

The appetizer was Verdi's 12-minute Sinfonia to Aida, at one point intended as a new overture to the opera, but eventually discarded in favor of the less dramatic, four-minute Prelude Verdi had originally composed. Voluptuously layering two or three of the opera's main motifs, the work spotlighted the Santa Cecilia's radiant strings, especially a superbly resonant first cello. The fairly intense, unsentimental performance revealed a less cloying side to Verdi who, in preparing this overture, thankfully spared us the painfully orientalist moments of the opera's middle section.

Verdi's lush, Italianate textures threw into sharp relief Prokofiev's concerto (composed 1917-1921), in which the pared-down influence of Stravinsky is vaguely felt but never heard (rarely does the moderately-sized orchestra play tutti). Occasionally commentators describe Prokofiev's Third as "neoclassical" but the label hardly does it justice. Though the concerto immediately follows Prokofiev's "Classical" Symphony in his listing of opus numbers, that work, for all its surface pleasures, is essentially an ironic pastiche of Haydn, wittily abbreviated and channeled through postromantic harmonies.

There's nothing borrowed or facile about the concerto, however. Like Stravinsky's Petrushka or Holst's The Planets, Prokofiev's Third is one of those early 20th century works whose overfamiliarity has numbed us to its startling originality. Following the example of his Second Piano Concerto, the Third deliberately lacks a self-contained slow movement, instead juxtaposing fast and slow episodes with impish alacrity and through instrumental surprise. Unlike those over-orchestrated behemoths of Rachmaninoff—whose influence Prokofiev had cast aside by the early 1910s—Prokofiev's Third evinces both a virility and a mystique that transcends the damning label of "warhorse".

Stravinsky eventually criticized Prokofiev for endlessly trotting out the concerto on his own concert tours, but the work's originality was hardly lost on Prokofiev's younger contemporaries. The opening's languorous andante clarinet motif anticipated the opening twirl of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue (orchestrated by Ferde Grofé in 1924, three years after Prokofiev's work premiered). The Englishman John Ireland—a second-rate composer at best—shamelessly plagiarized the climax of Prokofiev's Third for his 1930 Piano Concerto in E-flat Major, which was somehow well-received despite the plagiarism. Prokofiev's insistence throughout the Third on the keyboard's sparkling, bristly upper registers echoes in the tintinnabulatory burlesques of Shostakovich's First and Second Piano Concerti and in the clattering parts of later concerti by Kabalevsky and Khrennikov. Across the Atlantic, Prokofiev's pianistic influence can be felt in the middle and late works of George Antheil (who openly acknowledged the debt), in the numerous toccatas of Alberto Ginastera, and in Samuel Barber's deliberately Russian-inflected—and Pulitzer-winning—Piano Concerto of 1962.

Argerich had mastered Prokofiev's Third decades ago, and her performances—spiky, unromantic, occasionally thundering and yet carefully intelligent—have been fairly consistent over the years. Apart from the Third, Argerich has—rather unaccountably—only recorded Prokofiev's youthful, Lisztian First Concerto, a showy graduation exercise designed to addle his reactionary professors at the St. Petersburg Conservatory. Why Argerich has avoided the truly epic Second (with its infamous six-minute cadenza) or brittle, nearly cubist Fifth, a high mark of the composer's Parisian years, remains a mystery, at least to me. Nor has she recorded Prokofiev's two greatest piano sonatas, the 6th and 8th, limiting herself to the more canonical Seventh, with its famous allegro precipitato. Prokofiev's nine sonatas, five concerti, and 30-plus miscellaneous piano works have withstood far lesser talents; hopefully, there's still time for Argerich to traverse the odder corners of his output.

Argerich's approach to Prokofiev's Third Concerto seems, in part, a response to work's rich recorded history, which includes renditions by Van Cliburn, Janis, Weissenberg, Kissin, Ashkenazy, Graffman, the lumbersome Toradze and, back in 1932, Prokofiev himself, just to name a few. Allowing for slight changes in articulation from one performance to the next, Argerich has always delivered percussive, razor-sharp renditions, carefully observing the accent marks abundant in Prokofiev's scores. Her tempi are aggressive but never hysterical or crude, as is the case with some virtuosi (consider Weissenberg's hurried, harried recording of Prokofiev's Third Sonata or the countless prodigies who treat the Seventh Sonata's precipitato like a steeplechase).

Argerich, in fact, seemed to follow the logic of an innate (or at least internalized) tempo. As soon as the first movement's andante gave way to the piano's introduction (allegro), her foot began to bounce unconsciously and beat out a rhythm. Argerich's fierce digital attack—a hallmark that also distinguishes her approach to Ravel's Piano Concerto in G—was urged on by alert accompaniment (a somewhat tepid bass drum notwithstanding). Pappano emphasized the slashing, percussive qualities in the string writing, and the castanets, which on record usually chirp like crickets, here clapped angrily over Prokofiev's often spare orchestration. In the first movement's slow central episode (dolce), she carefully observed the written dynamic markings: many pianists play the interlude more or less piano throughout, but she followed the score, growing an initial piano to a subtly more aggressive mp before reverting to pensiveness. Indeed, Argerich's insights were most evident in the slower moments, when one could hear her consciously accentuate the contrapuntal finger-work in each hand—an approach also found in her 1960 recording of Prokofiev's groundbreaking op. 11 Toccata, a work lesser pianists tend to muddy.

The second movement, a wide-ranging theme-and-variations, animates a slow, winding theme in the woodwinds (andantino) with a pulsatile accompaniment in the strings (a ploy Prokofiev also used in the final movement of his First Violin Concerto). In the same tempo, there begins a spare piano part most soloists take plaintively. Argerich does too, but in the even sparer passage that follows, marked leggerissimo (extremely lightly), she again pays attention to contrasting themes, separately articulating the opposing movements in each hand. Likewise, in the movement's fourth variation—played pp, and marked delicatissimo and then (oddly) freddo—she evinces a "searching" quality, not a predetermined one, as right and left hand again fight for tonal dominion. Argerich invests the stirring fifth variation, a galloping allegro giusto featuring enormous leaps and thundering chords up and down the keyboard, with extra power by paying strict attention to the tempo indication—a strict, steady allegro, yet not so fast as to dilute an excitement that mustn't be rushed.

In the final movement, Prokofiev pulls out all the stops. Opening with a spirited allegro ma non troppo and escalating into a more frenzied turbulento, Prokofiev throws off widely spaced, crashing chords that recall the second movement's allegro giusto stampede. Again, Argerich's tempi are judicious, never overfast. In the movement's lengthy central episode, Prokofiev finally gives the audience what they (presumably) want from a piano concerto: an ardent, moonlit slow movement. Unsurprisingly, Prokofiev delivers the moonlight with a wink, crafting a serenade (dolce and espressivo) that is lovely to the point of parody and then repeating it endlessly with a heavy blanket of strings, as the piano part provides various decorations, patter, and cascading scales.

At the section's climax, the music suddenly changes from dolce to pesante ("ponderously heavy"), thickening the sweetness into a deliberate overstatement. Surely, this passage was intended to caricature the slow melodies in Rachmaninoff's over-popular Second Piano Concerto (premiered in 1901), but it's a testament to Prokofiev's wit that the passage works bivalently, as both a gorgeous swoon and as a parody of slushy romanticism. Within that pretended romanticism, Argerich punches out Prokofiev's weirdly syncopated beats, reminding us of the joke—and reminding us too, that, like Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, the concerto is actually more dissonant than it sounds. In the concerto's heart-in-the-throat finalé—two of the most exciting minutes in all of written music—Argerich handled the cascading double-note arpeggios (which require the performer to straddle two adjacent keys with each finger) not only effortlessly but as written: with spirit (brioso) but not with a hammer.

After shrugging off endless rounds of applause, Argerich returned to the stage with Pappano for a delicate encore: a four-handed piano arrangement of Ravel's "Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas," from his Mother Goose Suite. Ravel's pseudo-oriental (or post-oriental?) pitter-patter is easy to take for granted, but exquisiteness never comes easily. As I listened to the three-and-a-half-minute fragment, Ravel's painstaking compositional effort seemed to fly up from the keyboard—precious few composers have ever composed so meticulously.

Most surprising, however, was the program's second half, which represented Respighi's 1916 Fountains of Rome and 1924 Pines of Rome (1928's Roman Festivals, the contrapuntally thorny climax to his Roman Trilogy, is sadly programmed less often). Even in 2017, Respighi remains the only early 20th century Italian who regularly appears on concert schedules, perhaps because—unlike his younger compatriots Ildebrando Pizzetti and Alfredo Casella—he did not go to any lengths to ingratiate himself with Mussolini's regime. For concertgoers, Respighi's incomparable mastery of orchestration (he studied with Rimsky-Korsakov) is more than enough to ensure his legacy. Pappano's approach (never explained to the audience) was unique, however. I used above the verb "represented", not "presented", because he joined Fountains and Pines in a fluid amalgam, played entirely attacca, without pauses either between the works' individual movements or between the works themselves. The intoxicating result elevated the music beyond the superficial picture-painting typical of tone poems. Ignoring the temporally contrived breaks between each noble fountain or ancient pine, Pappano embroiled the listener in a boundless flow of impressions, natural and architectural. The watery skirl of the fountains' flutes seeped into the great brass of weathered trees, from which emerged the prerecorded nightingale song of "The Pines of the Janiculum"—a moment prefiguring the tape-recorded fauna incorporated by Hovhaness (in And God Created Great Whales) and Rautavaara (in Cantus Arcticus) two generations later.

Much as compressed recordings usually iron out Prokofiev's jagged edges, ubiquitous classical radio broadcasts of Respighi's Roman works have tended to impoverish their Straussian enormity. In the uncompressed, unmediated spaces of the concert hall, Respighi's vast forces—including bells, piano, pipe organ, ratchet, glockenspiel, three pairs of cymbals, and auxiliary brass—sounded as engrossingly atmospheric as Fritz Reiner's legendary Living Stereo recording with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Any conductor can make fortissimi rattle the seats, but Pappano also ensured that the pianissimo passages fully resounded; many conductors forget that "piano" means soft, not quiet (a vital distinction). So lush was the Respighi that, about halfway through, I began to wonder if a composer could be guilty of over-indulging ecstasies of orchestral color. But any thoughts of asceticism were soon overwhelmed by an avalanche of sound, as antiphonal brass positioned in multiple balconies joined bells, organ, and percussion for the monumental climax, "The Pines of the Appian Way". Respighi, in fact, indicates these antiphonal effects in his score, which calls for distant brass parts to be played by buccine, the thinly tubed, serpentine horns the ancient Romans used for heraldry (as is the usual practice, Pappano substituted conventional brass). Heard live, the effect is revelatory, worthy of the greatest masterstrokes of Berlioz or Wagner.

There were two encores. For the first—"something a little quieter", as Pappano said—the orchestra exhumed Sibelius' 1904 Valse Triste, a work that bores me to tears but which aroused considerable sympathy in the audience. To avoid ending the evening with a sad, wistful waltz, Pappano returned to the podium and immediately cut to the gallop of Rossini's William Tell. In most other concerts, the Rossini would have been the jokey aftermath of a perfunctory evening; here, it was the slightest bon-bon after a satiating repast.

Related Articles Around the Web
prokofiev antonio pappano classical music orchestra dell'accademia nazionale di santa cecilia verdi respighi martha argerich
9
Music

The 20 Best Electronic Albums of 2017

Electronic music is one of the broadest-reaching genres by design, and 2017 highlights that as well as any other year on record. These are the 20 best albums.


20. Vitalic - Voyager (Citizen)

Pascal Arbez-Nicolas (a.k.a. Vitalic) made waves in the French Touch electro-house scene with his 2005 debut, OK Cowboy, which had a hard-hitting maximalist sound, but several albums later, Voyager finds him launching into realms beyond at his own speed. The quirky, wallflower vocals and guitar snippets employed throughout Voyager drop a funk that brings to mind WhoMadeWho or Matthew Dear if they had disco-pop injected between their toes. "Levitation" is as pure a slice of dance floor motivation as theoretically possible, a sci-fi gunfight with a cracking house beat sure to please his oldest fans, yet the album-as-form is equally effective in its more contemplative moments, like when Miss Kitten's vocals bring an ethereal dispassion to "Hans Is Driving" to balance out its somber vocoder or the heartfelt cover of "Don't Leave Me Now" by Supertramp. Voyager may infect you with a futuristic form of Saturday Night Fever, but afterwards, it gives you a hearty dose of aural acetaminophen to break it. - Alan Ranta


Keep reading... Show less
electronic techno electropop ambient idm dubstep vitalic antwood bonobo kiasmos olafur arnalds ellen allien actress visionist bicep mount kimbie fever ray four tet jlin chino amobi siriusmo lapalux call super kaitlyn aurelia smith arca iglooghost forest swords electronic music best music of 2017
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Take single "Selfish Love", the Benny Blanco/Tedder collab, that's soaking wet with the type of minimal production that ultimately lifts Ware's sultry vocals to heights she previously had never climbed. Conversely, opener "Midnight" harkens back to a straight-ahead soul best crafted in the early-to-mid 1990s, when finger snaps were all the rage and hooks with live instrumentation brought updated funk to the forefront. And shoot. If you don't think "Stay Awake, Wait For Me" is updated D'Angelo, you ain't listening. Ware said Glasshouse was her most personal album yet and it's hard not to hear what she's talking about after a mere handful of spins. All the more proof that sometimes, first thought, best thought is the best way to go. - Colin McGuire



14. Chicano Batman - Freedom Is Free (ATO)

The immediate impression you get upon hearing Freedom Is Free, the latest album from L.A.'s Chicano Batman, is that of an old, battered, obscure album from 1972 that you found in your cool uncle's vinyl collection. Or maybe it's something you discover while aimlessly browsing a flea market. The music here has that kind of authenticity. The thing is, it's brand new music. But it sounds like it wasn't recorded within 100 miles of a laptop. Chicano Batman -- a quartet consisting of Bardo Martinez (vocals, guitar, organ), Carlos Arevalo (guitar), Eduardo Arenas (bass, vocals) and Gabriel Villa (drums, percussion) -- make music that seems hermetically sealed from another time, yet their politics and social commentary are as vital as ever in this day and age. - Chris Ingalls



13. Chloe x Halle - The Two of Us (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia)

Don't ignore them just because they have "YouTube sensations" in their Wikipedia entry. Don't judge me that I first heard of them when I saw them perform on a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in 2016. Chloe x Halle are teenage R&B; singers, blessedly considered to be Beyonce proteges, who have released a couple of cool EPs over the last few years, and then the fun and exciting The Two of Us this year. They don't want to call it an album and don't want to call it a mixtape. But whatever it is, it packs more ideas in 26 minutes than some singers manage in a career, and that's the truth. The 16 short songs feel almost improvised, with a fresh approach to harmony and playful use of imagery. Fleeting yet exhilarating in its creativity, The Two of Us is easy to disregard as not a serious album worthy of year-end consideration. But if you think that way, it's your loss. - Dave Heaton



12. Daniel Caesar - Freudian (Golden Child Recordings)

On his debut album, Daniel Caesar comes across as a hybrid between a classic-R&B; sensualist and a gospel-influenced soul-searcher. His come-ons are tender, and so are his prayers. He has love on his mind, as perhaps an R&B; singer should, yet his perspective on love goes deep. He has such a calm demeanor, and the music is so placid, that at first, the album can lull you into overlooking the complexity in his singing and songs, or how he has eternal matters on his mind. This feels like the arrival of a major new talent whose music is likely to deepen and broaden in scope over time. - Dave Heaton



11. Matt Martians - The Drum Chord Theory (Three Quarter)

In 2017 the Internet, one of the most interesting groups in recent years, spread out and released solo projects: Syd's Fin, Steve Lacy's Demo and Matt Martians' The Drum Chord Theory. That last one is groovy and low-key weird, like some underground chest of '70s soul some funk astronaut's been keeping in his basement. Renaissance man Matt Martians – a founding member of Odd Future, the Jet Age of Tomorrow and more – sings about heartbreak and taking acid, and who knows what else. The music sounds like those same topics and like a party. It twists and shifts, shines and distorts, and gets down. It's a "Diamond in da Ruff", as one song's titled. - Dave Heaton

Related Articles Around the Web
best music of 2017 best soul best r&b soul r&b jessie ware chicano batman chloe x halle daniel caesar matt martians thundercat khalid moses sumney sza jordan rakei syd kehlani curtis harding kelela sampha
Music

Answer to Denialists: An Interview with Serj Tankian

Paul Carr

The atrocities of the Armenian genocide has run rampant through Serj Tankian's work in both System of a Down and in his solo career. Now, he soundtracks a film that talks about it in explicit terms, resulting in one of his most personal works to date.

Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in music, Serj Tankian -- lead singer of Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum alternative metal band System of a Down, as well as being a solo artist and poet -- is well renowned for using his platform to give a voice to the voiceless.

Keep reading... Show less
genocide documentary armenian genocide serj tankian interview system of a down alternative metal heavy metal hard rock nu metal progressive metal intent to destroy
Music

Nick Heyward: Woodland Echoes

Photo: Sara Johnson

Indie pop legend Nick Heyward drops his first album in 18 years, and it's a timeless, infectious gem.

In our currently turbulent world, it's been standard practice for "important" works of art – whether it's books, films, music – to be labeled as "for our times". I've been guilty of this on more than one occasion this year, referring to new releases by Chicano Batman, Father John Misty and Gary Numan as tonics for life in 2017. The same can be said for Woodland Echoes, the latest album from British singer/songwriter Nick Heyward, but not because it makes pointed sociopolitical statements: rather, his musical escapism transcends global chaos and allows the listener to simply breathe deeply and listen.

Keep reading... Show less
power pop indie pop haircut 100 nick heyward pop rock indie rock
9
Music

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

Keep reading... Show less
neal morse progressive rock progressive metal premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image