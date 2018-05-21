Ranking the Marvel Cinematic Universe From 'Iron Man' to 'Infinity War'
With the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's defining moment that was Avengers: Infinity War, our staff assembles a ranking of the story so far.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a feat in film history that has never been matched. Although there have been lower profile film series that surpass the MCU in numbers, nothing has reached the heights of popularity time and time again like that of our favorite Avengers. Perhaps the only argument for a film saga that matches the MCU is that of the James Bond series, an ongoing universe for more than 55 years which has proved largely successful in most of its 24 films. But where Marvel has become untouchable, even by 007, is that it has created a continuous story, full of individual origins stories and crossover mega-hits that have led up to a climactic encounter with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
This film series format, modeled after the comic series it draws inspiration from, stands alone in today's action blockbuster industry. For a decade now, we've enjoyed the leadership of Captain American and Iron Man, glorious Hulk smashes, the thunderous Thor, and more recently, the plucky Peter Parker and beautiful country of Wakanda. Every film (or at least almost every film) has something unique and exciting to offer to the wider universe and to our lives in the real world.
So with the release of the series-defining moment that was Infinity War, our staff took on the task of assembling a ranking of the story so far, 19 films from Iron Man to Infinity War which have dominated the box offices, and in some cases pushed our social dialogue forward in important ways. But for more on that, you'll have to read our list. – Chris Thiessen
19. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Coming out just a month after Marvel Studios' first triumph in
Iron Man, Louis Leterrier's The Incredible Hulk sought to bulk up the series with Marvel's green heavyweight. Nothing of the sort occurred in this film. Although memorable moments like the chase scene through Rio De Janeiro and the tense first reveal of the Hulk's power in the bottling factory gave the film some likability in the beginning, no film in the MCU has aged as badly as this one.
The acting, especially the chemistry between actors, is often stiff. And knowing now how great Mark Ruffalo was going to portray Bruce Banner in films to come, Edward Norton's Banner just seems awkward. Also awkward: Ty Burrell, that guy from Modern Family, dating Liv Tyler. On another note, the special effects are some of the worst in the series with heavily dated explosions and a truly awful-looking Abomination played by Tim Roth. Today, it's a hard film to get through whilst taking it seriously. It's not a wonder why Marvel has been very weary of giving Hulk another standalone spinoff. – Chris Thiessen
18. Iron Man 2 (2010)
There are two major misconceptions that continue to exist about
Iron Man 2: that it's terrible and that it's important for the sake of the MCU. Let's be honest: when you think about Whiplash slicing Tony's race car in half or the various humiliations that Sam Rockwell's Justin Hammer must endure in his quest to out-strip Tony of his playboy billionaire status, these are positive memories. As a sequel to a game-changing piece of superhero cinema, Iron Man 2, honestly, is more of the same. The stakes aren't as emotional as in the Iron Man films on either side of it, but it's still crackling fun.
Yet the biggest criticism against Iron Man 2 is that it's utterly inessential. While it does introduce Black Widow and breaks Don Cheadle into the role of War Machine, you can jump into just about any other MCU vehicle without skipping a single story beat. In truth, this was partially due to Kevin Feige's learning curve, as reports surfaced of contention between Marvel and director Jon Favreau, and Marvel demanding that elements like Black Widow be shoehorned in even if it didn't help the universe Favreau was going for. At the end of the day, it's not the finest Stark Industries product, but not the worst thing Marvel has done in the MCU, either. – Evan Sawdey
17. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Thor is the major character that Marvel took the longest time to figure out on screen. Whereas Iron Man and Captain America went in bold new directions following
The Avengers, Thor seemed to play things very safe. The Dark World attempts to delve deeper into the Thor mythology with more scenes in Asgard and the other realms, and Dark Elves as the main villains. But Christopher Eccleston's villainous Malekith barely registers and is often used as a prime example of the MCU's problem with forgettable villains. It doesn't help that he appears alongside Marvel's most charismatic villain, Loki. Despite delving deeper into the mythos, the film also brings back Thor's Earthly supporting cast, Jane Foster, Darcy, Dr. Selvig, in an unnecessary attempt to connect to the first Thor film. This is especially glaring with Jane, whose romance with Thor is completely underserved and devoid of chemistry, despite the talented actors involved. Ultimately, Thor: The Dark World is fun to watch, with a very fun realm-hopping climax, but utterly forgettable after the fact. – Michael Curley
16. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Perhaps
Avengers: Age of Ultron was always doomed to be a disappointment. On the heels of The Avengers, arguably the perfect synthesis of action, comedy, and dramatic character moments, Joss Whedon was tasked with catching lightning in a bottle… again. Any success he manages to achieve is due solely to his impeccable cast and our affection for these characters. Whedon crafts a mildly interesting story, with Tony Stark inadvertently creating a maniacal artificial intelligence called Ultron, but the exhilarating sense of discovery from The Avengers is gone.
The result is an oddly flat affair. Oftentimes, the characters disappear in a swirl of computer-generated nonsense. Instead of witty banter and quiet moments of reflection, we're placated with tedious scenes of listless action. Whedon feels hamstrung; forced to abandon his strengths as a screenwriter in favor of laying the groundwork for Phase Three of the MCU. Ultimately, Avengers: Age of Ultron suffers from the inescapable fact that it's more fun to assemble The Avengers than it is to split them apart. – J.R. Kinnard
