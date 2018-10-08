Mason Maynard Drops Thumping Remix of CamelPhat's "Drop It"(premiere)

British producer Mason Maynard turns CamelPhat's "Drop It" into a four on the floor stomper as part of special SOLA050 release.
British house duo Solardo are celebrating their 50th release on their Sola imprint with a series of releases from the likes of Secondcity, Prok & Fitch, Del-30 and the pair themselves. Now it's the turn of British producer, Mason Maynard to unveil his take on CamelPhat's enormous house anthem, "Drop It".
The original dancefloor slaying, behemoth seemed to have been designed solely to draw every ounce of sweat from swathing masses of clubbers. On Mason Maynard's remix, he boldly dirties up the brighter edges of the original but retains its restless, kinetic energy. Crispy snares are swapped for an unrelenting four on the floor rhythm and a funky deep house bassline that'll suck your stomach through the soles of your feet. Taking a razor to the already cut up vocals and adding glitchy atmospherics, Maynard ramps up the intensity even further but still retains an infectious sense of fun.
Keep an eye out for the other original tracks, edits and electric remixes released as part of the SOLA050 series.