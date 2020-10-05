Music

Mastodon's 'Medium Rarities' Could've Used More Substance

Chris Conaton
05 Oct 2020
Photo: Jimmy Hubbard / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Medium Rarities is the kind of album that will appeal mostly to longtime Mastodon fans.

Medium Rarities
Mastodon

Warner Bros.

11 September 2020

Medium Rarities is Mastodon's first odds and ends compilation. With a career spanning two decades, it seems the band would have a lot of interesting extraneous material available for this sort of release, but it turns out there really isn't that much. 2006's Call of the Mastodon and 2017's EP Cold Dark Place fulfilled many of the kind of functions a B-side compilation does, serving as an early career overview and a one-off stylistic departure, respectively. What Medium Rarities gives the listener is 16 tracks and 70 minutes of music, but only half of the record will be fresh for most fans.

Let's start with the originals. The album opens with "Fallen Torches", a new track intended to be a promotional single released in conjunction with the band's planned 2020 European tour. Obviously, that tour never happened, leaving the song to be the lead single for Medium Rarities. It's a pretty typical Mastodon rager, with punishing riffs, hyperactive drum fills from Brann Dailor, harshly bellowed verses and a chorus from Neurosis vocalist Scott Kelly (making his requisite once an album guest appearance) that approaches catchy without actually getting there. It has an effective bridge where the song slows down and gets quiet, gradually increasing in volume as bassist Troy Sanders yells his head off before kicking back into the main riff. Then, as quickly as the riff returns, the band jumps away into a chugging new coda to close out the song. "Fallen Torches" is a solid song, but it isn't particularly noteworthy in the band's catalog.

All the way down at track eight, we get another original, "Atlanta" featuring Butthole Surfers vocalist Gibby Haynes. The track was first released as part of the Adult Swim singles series, and it finds the band inspired by Butthole Surfers' hyperactive noise-punk style. It's a driving punk track with much more simple playing than the usual Mastodon fare. Haynes introduces the song by saying, "There are those who are born to be winners, and then there are these guys." He shows up again in the bridge of the track doing his trademark fast, nearly incomprehensible speak-singing. This is exactly the kind of cool digression that perfectly fits a compilation, and tracks 10 and 12 follow suit.

"Cut You Up With a Linoleum Knife" is a caustic two-minute track written initially for the Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie, a parody of the classic "Let's All Go to the Lobby" cartoon with singing popcorn and drinks. The band spend the entire song threatening the audience with grievous bodily harm if they do things like talk, make out, or illegally record the movie. It loses something without the animation, but it's still a lot of dark fun. The song "White Walker", on the other hand, is much calmer and more considered. Mastodon were one of several musical acts to appear on HBO's Game of Thrones and record a version of one of the folk songs described in George R.R. Martin's original novels. The band heavily employs acoustic guitars and features a lot of excellent singing, traditionally Mastodon's biggest weakness. It eventually grows into a noisy, electric climax, but the song builds carefully to that point, and it's interesting hearing them try something so different.

The other notable points of interest on Medium Rarities are the covers. Arriving in the penultimate slot on the album is the band's take on Metallica's classic instrumental "Orion". If you want to hear Mastodon doing a note for note cover version, you're in luck. Otherwise, this is a song that was undoubtedly a lot of fun for the band to play and a pretty cool experience if you happened to see them play it live. As an album track, though, its appeal is limited.

More interesting are the Feist and Flaming Lips songs. "A Spoonful Weighs a Ton", from the Lips' beloved critical and fan-favorite album The Soft Bulletin, is also essentially a straight cover, complete with shimmering piano and keyboards. But hearing the band play an indie rock song and how close they get to Wayne Coyne's unique vocal style is pretty impressive. "A Commotion" takes a Feist song where much of the intensity comes from the piano and orchestral strings and gives it the full Mastodon treatment. Heavy guitars and pounding drums all around make it a song that could easily pass for a Mastodon original, albeit one from the latter half of their career.

The remaining nine tracks on Medium Rarities are live and instrumental takes of existing Mastodon album cuts. The five live songs come from the band's relatively early days. There's "Circle of Cysquatch", "Crystal Skull", and "Capillarian Crest" from Blood Mountain, and "Blood and Thunder" and "Iron Tusk" from Leviathan. These are all good recordings and intense live performances, although not all that different from the album versions. "Capillarian Crest" is a personal favorite here, just because that song is such a fast, technical workout that hearing it live is especially impressive. "Blood and Thunder" also is great because "Blood and Thunder", with that simple but awesome main guitar riff, is always great.

The instrumental material all comes from the band's second decade. The four songs here seem to be chosen to highlight Mastodon's arranging and songwriting skills, which are readily apparent. The eight-minute "Jaguar God" goes through a progression of musical changes that are maybe easier to hear without focusing on the vocals. Cold Dark Place standout "Toe to Toes" is catchy and exciting, highlighting the melodic changes of the song, but it misses the vocals. "Asleep in the Deep" and "Halloween" both work quite well, too. But these are all more curiosities than something most listeners will want to revisit again and again.

Medium Rarities is the kind of album that will appeal mostly to longtime Mastodon fans, and even then only marginally so. The four originals and three covers are worth assembling in one place, but the other nine tracks feel more like filler than really worthwhile additional material. The band's "Rufus Lives", from the recent movie Bill and Ted Face the Music, is another propulsive heavy song that definitely would've merited inclusion here had the release timing worked out better. Although, I would've swapped it out with "Circle of Cysquatch. Medium Rarities resembles a lot of B-side compilations in that it's the kind of album fans will listen to two or three or times before quietly putting on the (virtual) shelf, not often to be revisited.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
progressive metal heavy metal progressive rock sludge metal stoner rock alternative metal warner bros. music review mastodon
6

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Budos Band Prove They Are Not 'Long in the Tooth'

The Budos Band are more ferociously funky than ever with their 15th-anniversary album, Long in the Tooth.

Books

Is Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Ironic?

Just hours before tweeting that he was COVID positive, Trump recorded a speech wherein he opined that "The end of the pandemic is in sight."

Roger Kreuz
Music

Mastodon's 'Medium Rarities' Could've Used More Substance

Medium Rarities is the kind of album that will appeal mostly to longtime Mastodon fans.

Music

Post-rock's Coastlands Meditate on Loss, Growth, Change on 'Death' (album stream)

Guitarist Jason Sissoyev speaks about Coastlands' emotionally-charged new LP, a meditation that is heavy in more ways that one. "It pummels you, then there's this release and then it keeps going," he says.

Music

John Lennon's Minimalist Journey to Independence

How an audacious, daring record from disgruntled ex-Beatle John Lennon became a major musical landmark.

Jacob Adams
Film

The Poetry of Murder in Jean Renoir's 'Toni'

Renoir's Toni is a grim piece of work saturated in summer sunshine and tree-speckled shadows.

Music

Peals Create Soundscapes Both Ambient and Edgy on 'Honey'

Peals' Honey, originally released in 2016, has found a new home on a different label, and an opportunity for reexamination.

Music

Public Enemy Ask 'What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?'

Unlikely purveyors of comfort music, Public Enemy offer a balm for an ominous future on What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?.

Music

Brent Cobb Says to 'Keep 'Em on They Toes'

Brent Cobb's Keep 'Em on They Toes brings people together by reminding us of our unique individuality, and the things that bind us together are all part of the same gestalt.

Music

The Degeneration of the Voice in Radiohead's 'Kid A'

For being one of the defining albums of its time, Radiohead's Kid A certainly doesn't have much to "say". The band's thoughts on losing one's voice in an increasingly individualistic society suddenly takes on a much greater potency.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Tolouse Low Trax's 'Jumping Dead Leafs' Is Coated in Dank Grooves

Detlef Weinrich's latest release as Tolouse Low Trax, Jumping Dead Leafs, is covered in such infectious, dank, thudding grooves that force the body to deal with them.

Music

David Poe Releases Smart, Sophisticated "Gun for a Mouth" (premiere)

David Poe's "Gun for a Mouth" works in a fine tradition of smart, hook-driven American songwriting that lands between Matthew Sweet and Kevin Gilbert.

Music

Jónsi Amps Up Experimentation on First Solo LP in 10 Years

Shiver is Jónsi but not as we know him. The Sigur Rós frontman teams with avant-garde electronic producer A. G. Cook to create a new sound and direction in the veteran experimentalist's career.

Music

Radiohead's 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' Separated at Birth

Radiohead recorded them at the same time, and the songs came from the same creative place. They even share a song between them. So why is Amnesiac dwarfed by the shadow of Kid A?

Music

Between the Grooves of Radiohead's 'Kid A'

Radiohead's Kid A turns 20 today. Ten writers tackle each track (yes, even the bonus blip at the end), and we soon discover how, truly, everything is in its right place.

By the Book

Jack Halberstam's 'Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire' (excerpt)

Enjoy this excerpt of Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire, wherein Jack Halberstam offers an alternative history of sexuality by tracing the ways in which wildness has been associated with queerness and queer bodies throughout the 20th century.

Jack Halberstam
Music

Sotto Voce's 'Your Husband, the Governor' Is Beautifully Twisted DIY Indie Folk-rock

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Gabos releases another odd, gorgeous home studio recording under the moniker Sotto Voce.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.