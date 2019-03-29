French DJ and Producer Mathieu Koss Teams Up with Aloe Blacc on "Never Growing Up" (premiere)
Mathieu Koss and Aloe Blacc's uptempo pop-house track "Never Growing Up" sweeps you up in its boundless enthusiasm for life and all its possibilities.
French DJ and Producer Mathieu Koss specialises in those uptempo, pop-house tunes that encourage you to leave your worries behind and revel in the here and now. After scoring big with his 2017 re-imagining of Angus and Julia's Stone's folk song "Big Jet Plane", and then pairing with Joan Alasta for "Best Is Yet to Come", he's back with a another sun-kissed, pop-infused, dance track - this time featuring American neo-soul star Aloe Blacc.
As you'd hope, "Never Growing Up" is a euphoric, high energy pop house tune with Blacc's familiar voice riding in on a wave of positivity. Opening with Spanish guitar and joyous choir chants, the track soon clicks into gear as Koss drops in EDM beats, gleaming, polished synths, vocal loops, and bright and breezy guitar. It's a song made for packed beach side bars and open air festivals. The kind of song that sweeps you up in its boundless enthusiasm for life and all its possibilities.