Matt Mays Lays It Bare With "Station Out of Range" (premiere)
Juno Award-winner Matt Mays captures feelings of desolation and sadness in a song about that which is just out of reach.
In 2018, Matt Mays issued a re-imagining of his 2017 rock record, Once Upon a Hell of a Time; the companion piece was dubbed Twice Upon a Hell of a Time (Sonic Records/ADA). The Juno Award-winning musician says that through this process he was able to transform a "party-rock record for the brokenhearted" into one that was reflective of grief, love, and loss. One can hear the quiet qualities of the second record via "Station Out of Range", for which Mays issuing a new video. Recorded live at Baldwin Street Sound in Toronto, the singer-songwriter finds himself joined by special guests, Aaron Goldstein and Kate Dyke.
Mays says, "That song came to me really fast. So fast that it feels like I didn't even write it. Scribbled down the last word a second before the sun came up over Mile End in Montreal. That was a cold winter… and cold winters are usually pretty good for songwriting."
The tune spotlights Mays' ability to deliver an emotionally charged song without overstatement, his ability to explore sentimentality without falling prey to its worst tendencies and to write a song that captures the sadness of loneliness, loss without overwhelming the listener with it.