Max Frost Says "Good Morning" with New Live Video (premiere)
Rising pop artist Max Frost's live performance of "Good Morning" is every bit as rousing as the studio hit that put him on the map.
Pop artist Max Frost has been on a consistent rise with the release of his new single, "Good Morning". If the feel-good clap-along anthem seems familiar, it's more than likely that you've caught Frost's tune during a commercial or talk show as it continues to garner acclaim. The Austin singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer is at the top of his game right now, and some would say that it's thanks to the creation of this infectious song.
Continuing to ride the wave that "Good Morning" has built, Frost is premiering a live performance video of the song exclusively with PopMatters. It's evident from the moment that he hits the stage that he has the audience in the palm of his hand, guiding them along to sing and sway to its sizzling beat. The audience gets more and more worked up as the song reaches its peak, when they all get together to shout out exuberant backing vocals to Frost's own declarative "good mornings". His one-man-band approach to live performances is quite clearly a crowd favorite.
"Good Morning" is the first single from Frost's forthcoming debut album, executive produced by Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums. Mick Schulz also produced much of the album, which is set to be released later this year.