Megan Davies Reinterprets "Blue Christmas" As a Glistening Folk Cover (premiere)
Notable YouTuber influencer Megan Davies' latest is her take on "Blue Christmas", which is a turn into gentle folk for the pop artist.
The next release for pop singer-songwriter and notable YouTube presence Megan Davies comes in the timely form of a Christmas cover. Best known from Elvis Presley's interpretation, the holiday chestnut was first performed nine years prior in 1948 by Doye O'Dell. Shifting gears from the rockabilly and country flair of either, Davies' interpretation is a turn into gentle folk for the pop artist. She speeds it up a bit from the Elvis standard while lifting it with her own subtly sweet approach, featuring not much more than an emotive acoustic guitar accompanying her compassionate vocal take. It's a strong reinterpretation of the song from Davies, capturing the lovelorn adornments of its original arrangements while giving it her own spin.
The latest in a consistent barrage of covers, mashups, and original compositions that the artist has been publishing since 2013 following her graduation from Belmont University. As a YouTube influencer, Davies has amassed a following of over 1.3 million subscribers and has used her viral status to partake in collaborations to benefit non-profit organizations such as the American Cancer Society. "Blue Christmas" is Davies' follow-up to an original number, "Crush", which fans might expect to hear during her forthcoming 2019 tour dates.
TOUR DATES
1/31 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC
2/1 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA
2/2 - The Refinery After Hours - Augusta, GA
2/6 - Jammin' Java - Vienna, VA
2/8 - City Winery - Boston, MA
2/9 - City Vineyard at Pier 26 - New York, NY
2/24 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, England
2/25 - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, Scotland
2/27 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England
3/1 - Bush Hall - London, England
3/3 - kukuun - Hamburg, Germany
3/4 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
3/5 - Blue Shell - Cologne, Germany
3/6 - Musik & Frieden - Berlin, Germany
3/7 - Poglos - Warsaw, Poland
3/9 - B72 - Vienna, Austria