Mellotron Variations Inspire With "Went Home to Meet Konrad" (premiere)
Mellotron Variations create mind-bending but deeply melodic music on "Went Home to Meet Konrad". The project features Pat Sansone (Wilco), John Medeski, Robby Grant (Vending Machine), and Jonathan Kirkscey (Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Blueshift Ensemble).
"Went Home to Meet Konrad" is the new video from Mellotron Variations, a project consisting of Pat Sansone (Wilco, the Autumn Defense), John Medeski (Medeski, Martin & Wood), Robby Grant (Vending Machine), and Jonathan Kirkscey (Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Blueshift Ensemble). The eclectic backgrounds of the players are ultimately unified by one thing: They all perform the music on mellotrons.
This newly-released composition spotlights the quartet's ability to create mind-bending but deeply melodic music that's never self-indulgent but also encourages us to indulge our fantasies and imagine music just beyond the corners of the accepted norms. Why not break on through to the other side?
Robbie Grant says, "A lot of the songs off the record came from us just exploring the sounds of the instruments. This one came to us during a break in rehearsal. Jonathan Kirkscey (fellow Mellotron Variation player) had to leave for a bit to meet his friend Konrad. While he was gone, the kernel of this song started to form. When he got back, we cemented it into this spacey track and thought the title should match the inspiration."
He continues, "Memphis-based video artist Slow Paintings created the video. We've never met him, and he picked this track off the record and sent it to us. We were blown away. Turn off all your lights, put on your headphones, and blast off into space while watching this."