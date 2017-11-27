Powered by RebelMouse
Books

'Melville: A Novel' and Its 'Foreign Companion'

Sarah Boslaugh
3h

Something of a paean to Herman Melville and Moby Dick, just reading Jean Giono's writing for its own sake is both different from what you might expect -- and delightful.

Herman Melville's novel Moby-Dick; or, The Whale, first published in 1851, is a perennial choice whenever people get together to debate which books constitute the best of American literature. And why not? It's got everything—adventure, philosophy, discourses on whaling—and is written in a style that can be best described as "superabundant". Melville's big, sprawling novel reflects the complexity of the big, sprawling country from whence it came, and today it's both a staple of the English classroom and an icon of popular culture, cited as a key influence by writers as diverse as Ralph Ellison and Bob Dylan.


Melville: A Novel

Jean Giono

New York Review of Books

September 2017

Given the canonical nature of Moby-Dick, it's somewhat surprising that a French translation was not published until 1941, 90 years after the novel's first appearance in English. This translation was the work of Jean Giono, a distinguished Provençal author, who worked on it with his French friend Lucien Jacques and the English antiques dealer Joan Smith. After completing the translation, Giono began writing what was meant to be an introduction to the novel, but which became so long it was published as a separate book in 1941. This introduction, Pour saluer Melville ("to greet Melville") is now available in English as Melville: A Novel, translated by Paul Eprile and published by NYRB Classics.

Melville, running a compact 105 pages, can justifiably be described as both a short novel and a literary essay (the French edition describes it as "un essai", which can be translated as "a trial" or "an experiment"). Readers expecting a straight biography of Melville, or a conventional analysis of his work, will come away disappointed, while those who are content to set aside categories for the moment and experience Giono's writing for its own sake will discover something both different and delightful.

The story of Melville begins in 1849, as the main character, an American writer named Melville, journeys to England to meet with his publishers regarding his latest novel. His previous works include Typee, Omoo, Redburn, and Mardi, while the most recent one is named White-Jacket. Once his business is concluded, Giono's Melville decides to journey to the English countryside, where he falls in love with a beautiful woman named Adelina White. Together, they take long walks and enjoy deep conversations, inspiring Melville to produce Moby-Dick two years later. After publication of Moby-Dick, he anxiously waits to hear from Adelina, but no communication is forthcoming, an absence that haunts him until his death.

The real Herman Melville did travel to London in 1849 to discuss publication of White-Jacket, and two years later he did publish his masterpiece, Moby-Dick. Beyond that bare skeleton of fact, Melville is largely a work of fiction, a story in which Giono imagines what might have provided the inspiration that allowed Melville to write Moby-Dick. His fictional Melville includes some of Giono's own traits while generally not reflecting what we know about the real Herman Melville. The real Melville was shy, taciturn, and possibly bisexual, with impaired vision due to a childhood illness, while Giono's Melville is a self-confident, burly man who loves the countryside and prefers to wear sailor's clothing rather than a formal suit. We know of no analogue to Adelina White in the real Melville's life, but Giono did fall in love with a married woman named Blanche Meyer, so Adelina White's surname may refer to the first name of Giono's object of affection as well as the color of the whale pursued by Captain Ahab.

Giono is not exactly a household name in the United States, but maybe this short and accessible work will bring him to the attention of more readers. He's well-known in the French speaking world for his novels, and was elected to the Académie Goncourt (a prestigious honor for writers in the French language) in 1954. Giono's best-known works available in English translation include the short story "The Man Who Planted Trees", the novels The Horseman on the Roof and Second Harvest, and the fictionalized memoir Blue Boy.

In his forward to Melville, Giono offers great insight into his feelings about Moby-Dick and its author. He refers to Moby-Dick as his "foreign companion" for several years before he began the translation, and to Ishmael as a "patrician hero" who accompanied him on long walks in the hills. Deep in the countryside, Giono writes, he needed only to open Moby-Dick to "sense the manifold life of the seas swell up below and all around me" and to feel "the rigging hiss over my head, the earth heave under my feet like the deck of a whaler, and the trunk of the pine groan and sway against my back like a mast heavy with wind-filled sails." After darkness fell and he began the journey home, Giono says could feel himself becoming Melville, clothed in the skin of his imaginary companion as if by a giant overcoat.

Giono shared his enthusiasm for Moby-Dick with Lucien Jacques, and soon the process of translation became their "mutual dream", guided by a principle stated by Melville himself: "There are some enterprises in which a careful disorderliness is the true method." That's the best description of the literary style of Moby-Dick that one could ask for, and it also lends insight to this short and interesting literary work inspired by Melville's novel.

The NYRB edition of Melville also includes an introduction by Edmund White, who analyzes the place of Melville within Giono's career, explores similarities and differences between the lives of Giono and Melville, and suggests some reasons this novel and its author may have held particular appeal for the Provençal novelist.

Related Articles Around the Web
jean giono herman melville moby-dick nyrb classics paul eprile french literature essays provence edmund white pour saluer melville melville: a novel
6
Music

Yesterday's Jukebox: Jackson Browne - 'Running on Empty' (1977)

When that last guitar's been packed away: Forty years ago, Jackson Browne introduced a new kind of concept album.

By 1977 Jackson Browne had released four albums, the most recent one (The Pretender, in 1976) hailed as a commercial and artistic breakthrough, thanks to the singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and the title track. His discography up to that point was pretty standard singer/songwriter fare that drew comparisons to contemporaries like James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Nobody could have predicted the conceptual shift of his next album, but chart success and critical accolades have proven that Running on Empty, the album he released 40 years ago on 6 December, was probably the right artistic move.

Keep reading... Show less
classic rock 1970s yesterday's jukebox concept albums jackson browne rock folk country rock soft rock
Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best world music fabiano do nascimento quantic nidia góngora tinariwen amadou & mariam oumou sangaré bokanté omar souleyman tamikrest ibibio sound machine les amazones d'afrique
TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

Keep reading... Show less
jonathan nolan lisa joy drama mystery sci-fi the maze hbo westworld westworld season 1
Books

No Reader of 'William Blake and the Age of Aquarius' Will Remain Unmoved

Blake's illuminated prints and poetic songs of soft innocence and apocalyptic experience influenced the post-WWII generation of American artists, musicians, and counter-culture leaders such as Allen Ginsberg, Jim Morrison, and Bob Dylan.

There has always been something inviting and tempting about the dependability of a raging visionary madman prophet, roaming the streets of the city, spouting scripture from an unknown source. Are they the originators? Are they the neglected and marginalized, relegated to their own space in a local mental health rehabilitation center? We think of the furiously tight scribbles on parchment or the densely populated landscapes of their primitive art, the product of these madmen (and women), and we take it as our own. This is art, we claim. This is truth. How we have viewed these marginalized prophets of Biblical doom through our modern eyes can be seen in the implications of horror in tattoo art in Thomas Harris's Hannibal Lecter series, the doomed inevitability in any number of rapturous apocalyptic visions, and the overall message that a Final Judgement is coming. Find humility, or at least be prepared to face your just rewards.

Keep reading... Show less
bob dylan allen ginsberg michael mcclure jimi hendrix maurice sendak jim morrison the doors beat generation william blake
10
Games

The Moving Pixels Podcast Visits 'Tacoma'

This week, Nick and Eric talk about the cyberpunk, blue collar future of Tacoma.

This week, Nick and Eric talk about the cyberpunk, blue collar future of Tacoma.

Keep reading... Show less
tacoma adventure game fullbright
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image