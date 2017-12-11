Structure and Technique: Screenwriter Alex Lipschultz on 'Menashe'
In this exploration of the Hasidic Orthodox Jewish community in New York, it can be inferred that religion is likened to a spatial cave within a wider world of cultural beliefs, ideas and means of expression.
Menashe (2017) marks Alex Lipschultz's debut as a screenwriter. He shares co-writing credit with director Josh Z. Weinstein for whom the film marks his own narrative directorial feature debut. In as much as it is a film of firsts, Menashe is a reemergence of an historical Jewish language that has been absent from the modern cinematic art form for many decades. For Lipschultz it's certainly the continuation of his storytelling journey, building on his producing credits that include feature films Computer Chess (2013) and Lovesong (2016), as well as Richard Linklater's television series Up to Speed (2012).
In the wake of his wife's death, tradition prohibits Menashe (Menashe Lustig) from raising his son Rieven (Ruben Niborski) alone. Adopted by his strict uncle, the situation has left his father heartbroken. Meanwhile, though Menashe seems to bungle every challenge in his path, his rabbi grants him one special week before his wife's memorial to prove himself a suitable man of faith and fatherhood.
The film is an intimate encounter between art and life, a deliberately orchestrated convergence as the onscreen character mirrors the life experiences of the actor, he himself a widowed grocer whose son now lives in a foster home. While the religious subject matter is handled with integrity, it remains an incisive criticism of organised religion. Within the scope of grief and parenthood, the film looks to the impracticalities and lack of empathy towards the pain or arduous nature of the human experience. Menashe's exploration of the Hasidic Orthodox Jewish community in New York contextualises the enduring relevance of Plato's 'Cave' allegory in Republic (381 BC). Yet while the Greek philosopher addressed the detriment of the individual and community in the absence of education, Menashe speaks to the dangers of dependence on dogmatic belief. Here it can be inferred that religion is likened to a spatial cave within a wider world of cultural beliefs, ideas and means of expression.
In conversation with PopMatters, Lipschultz reflects on how a lifelong interest in film has bled into this his first screenwriting credit and his belief in the necessity of the filmmaker to possess an awareness of film history. He also discusses the connection of functionality between opera and cinema, the intention to create an opacity not common in cinema, and the reactions to the film from the Jewish and secular perspectives, that together reveal the complicated dialogue between Menashe and its audience.
What led you towards film as a career? Was there an inspirational or defining moment?
From a time when I was a teenager, I wanted to go into film. That was something that crystallised in my mind pretty early on, just because of how much I loved movies, watching old or foreign films. I started writing and directing, and studying film criticism at university, but it wasn't until later on in my career that I randomly fell into working as a producer. After talking to crew members over a handful of years, I knew I'd better learn the ropes about how film sets and filmmaking really works, because it's a special world. A few directors that I knew convinced me that I was well suited to being a producer, so I gave it a shot, and the rest is history.
To what extent did your previous producing experience, as well as film criticism feed into and inform the writing process?
More than anything else my background in film studies informs a lot of the decision making in my creative process as a producer and as a writer. There's something about getting such a wide exposure to films that's far outside the current mainstream cinema that's essential for people who want to do well in this business.
When Josh and I first started kicking around the idea for this movie, we immediately started to talk about other touchstone films that stylistically or thematically, narratively or aesthetically, might have put why we were interested in making this one in context. It's an issue that a lot of producers don't necessarily have a peak knowledge of cinema and film history to draw from, and I think it either makes an impact on the kinds of films they choose to make, or their ability to portray on those projects. When Josh mentioned that he had an idea of making a film in the Hasidic Orthodox Jewish community in New York, and that he wanted to do a film all in Yiddish, I immediately thought of all the other films about Jewish Orthodoxy that I had seen in Israel, as well as other much older Yiddish films.
Historically speaking, to my knowledge there has been a major gap in that world for a long time, and I didn't think anybody could ever make a film in the community using real members [of that community] exclusively. So I could sense how unique the idea was, and decided to almost engage with it immediately.
Beyond the spoken language, could cinema be seen as a broader fusion of language? For example, through cinematography and music a technical and aesthetic language, alongside narrative as another dialect.
Absolutely! So much of modern cinema and TV is built exclusively around dialogue and talking, of just pointing the camera at whomever is speaking, and it's extraordinarily boring and limited. It's interesting because of all the other art forms that I have encountered, the one that weirdly comes close to how cinema functions is opera. It's a very delicate interplay in great opera between the music and the language, the performances and the set design... between everything. But particularly between the music and the words. It's always like an odd unspoken exchange that is happening between them constantly.
With film there's something not dissimilar happening in terms of the combination of camerawork and the tonality of the audio, the actual physical behaviour and expression of the actors and the words they're speaking. The best movies utilise that interplay and it becomes all those things at once. Something like Menashe has long passages of almost total silence and it really is relying on those expressions, but also the framing and the angles and the finer acoustics on the soundtrack to create a larger meaning than simply dialogue can do.
Could we look at the form or structure of a film as a shell or wire frame structure, beneath which lies its soul -- the themes, ideas and the characters?
Yeah, to a large extent I agree with that. I have always thought that in this storytelling medium plot is overrated. If you look at Menashe there's very little that happens. The father and the son hang out in the apartment, wander the streets and have some minor conflict with family members. There's as much plot happening as your average five minutes of a TV programme. But the way I look at it is this character, this narrative, the minor shifts from moment to moment in a scene, and the larger shifts of a person's arc and the behaviour and understanding of themselves or the people around them, over the course of the movie that is the narrative storytelling that interests Josh and I.
The central concept of the film and of Menashe himself, who is present in every single scene, is to some extent fairly unspoken. People talk around him and you see through his actions that they will sit down and sort of say: Here's your problem. How are you going to deal with it? I think it's reflective of life to some extent, in that people are not always aware of how they are perceived by others, or whether their perceptions of the world are accurate. Life is very opaque and cinema typically is not, and part of this project beyond exploring this community and character, was to bring back some of the opacity to how we see life, and how it's presented onscreen. There's a long lineage of other filmmakers that do that, but I'd like to think we successfully took that tradition on in a small way.
Reading the production notes for the film, Josh says: "I remember the first time driving up to meet him (Menashe) in New Square, a town 27 miles north of the GW bridge that is exclusively made up of Skver Hassids. Entering a town completely populated by Hasidic Jews makes you feel transported back to the ghettos of Poland." Taking on the subject of organised religion, Menashe explores the way in which individuals and a community can become trapped in the past, stagnant under the influence of spiritual dogma. More significantly it poses the question whether we should be cautious about building a lifestyle around religious belief, that is something to be incorporated into life with moderation.
Religion is the heart, the central concept of the film -- this one man tried to have a very religious, very pious life. Neither Josh nor I are religious people. We both grew up vaguely religious and I can't speak for him but I'm quite secular and agnostic. There's something that's so fascinating about this community because they do live and die by a very specific religious dogma. Every few blocks in an Orthodox neighbourhood you have different sects, of all different rabbis who have certain interpretations of how to implement this dogma into a lifestyle. We tried to make it as even handed as possible in terms of the approach to the subject matter, but it is critical in a lot of ways. The film is looking at what the place is for an individual with a highly creative personality and a very eccentric manner, with strong opinions in a world that does not necessarily approve of that. To some extent that does work to soften people's rough edges by way of sitting within a clear categorisation and typically of the gender roles too.
It's interesting how people react to this movie, and I have definitely met more religious Jews that have watched this film and believe it to be a very beautiful and kosher movie, even if it perhaps "shouldn't" exist, and these people "shouldn't" have acted in it. They're not allowed to watch movies let alone act in them, and it's a very observant, painful film.
I then know other people coming from a more secular and progressive perspective that have said it's a pretty clear indictment of organised religion. There's reason for that and both interpretations are possible. How we showed his world was necessary in order to get members of this community who are faithful to this day to participate in the film. But a broader part of that has to do with a lot of issues that Josh and I had with organised religion and the inconvenient structure it imposes on people's lives.
Speaking with Carol Morley for The Falling (2014), she explained: "You take it 90 percent of the way, and it is the audience that finishes it. So the audience by bringing themselves: their experiences, opinions and everything else to a film is what completes it." If the audience are the ones that complete it, does it follow that there is a transfer in ownership?
It's tricky because cinema, like every other art, ultimately breaks down to ones and zeros, almost like a binary code. In every frame you have this angle, this set and these faces, the costumes and words spoken, and that's all objectively there. The movie is the same 82-minute film no matter who watches it. But in terms of how people engage with films, and all art in general, of course you are bringing a lot of subjectivity to it.
The better works leave themselves some room to be open to interpretation and I personally have very little interest in seeing movies or reading books that have such a strong perspective, that leave you feeling that the author is being incredibly didactic about what they want you to take away from it. I would rather read an op-ed piece about something than hours watching a film that's just beating me over the head with a preconceived notion.
I do believe that like good art, good cinema is about exploration. It dictates that you do have to leave certain things open ended, open to interpretation and there are some interpretations that are more intelligent, more insightful than others. I'm not a believer that all opinions about these things are on an equal footing with all others -- to look at it democratically seems silly to me. But we built this film to leave a lot of wiggle room for people that are looking for something more, and no more so than the end of the film -- what people take away from Menashe's character in his life at that moment, and what the future holds for him.
Interviewing filmmaker Christoph Behl he remarked to me: "You are evolving, and after the film, you are not the same person as you were before." Do you perceive there to be a transformative aspect to the creative process?
It sounds overblown and in a certain sense it is, but every time you make a new movie it is a little like going to war. You are going to war with a set of ideas that you are trying to clarify and build into something that resembles reality. And a lot of time time it's with the people who are working with you. But you always come out the other end with a very different perspective on the process and your own life, the people around you, and whatever it was that made you get into it.
This film unquestionably gave me a totally different understanding and appreciation of the Hasidic community in general, which was not a world that Josh or I were particularly familiar with. We did a fair bit of research when we started making the film and most of the research was not done by picking up and studying academic books and religious texts. It came through many conversations and spending a lot of time with members of this community.
Certainly with this being the first movie I have written that has been produced, it even changed my understanding of the form, of filmmaking and cinema. It has also effected my understanding of structure and technique -- how to get complex ideas across by means that are quite simple. This was in some ways a very simple movie to make as we never had more than ten or twelve people on set at any given time. The budget was practically non-existent, and what made it difficult was the community we were working in. But all of those simple techniques I would like to believe added up to something that's a very complex enquiry into the role of the individual in society in particular and a society that is tightly organised.