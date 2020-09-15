Music

Alt-pop's merci, mercy Warns We May "Fall Apart"

Sarah Zupko
15 Sep 2020

Australian alt-pop singer-songwriter, merci, mercy shares a video for her catchy, sophisticated anthem, "Fall Apart".

Australian alt-pop singer-songwriter, merci, mercy is only 19 years old, but she's already creating pop anthems like "Fall Apart" that possess emotional honesty and a worldliness so rare in such young artists. merci, mercy spent part of her teenage years living in Thailand and China, and that early exposure to two vastly different cultures has lent her a sophistication and maturity that translates into top-notch songwriting. "Fall Apart" has been out for awhile, but with a new video directed by Charli XCX-collaborator Bianca Bosso and Sam Murphy from the Interns. You'll have to head to YouTube to watch it, as we aren't able to embed the song. But enjoy the lyric video below.

Hear more of the best new songs on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist. New tracks are added daily.

