Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Mercury Prize Announces the 12 Best British Albums of the Year

B. Sassons
23 Jul 2020

The UK's 12 best albums are proposed in a shortlist made by the prestigious Mercury Prize.

The prestigious Mercury Prize has announced their top 12 UK albums from the past year to date. Announced this morning, in partnership with BBC Radio 6, this year's list shows the breadth of new and interesting music coming out of Great Britain. Previous winners of the Mercury Prize include Stormzy, Primal Scream, the xx, Skepta, Elbow, Pulp, M People, and other esteemed acts. Previously lauded for its eclecticism and support of the independent music industry, winners have often gained greatly from the exposure and acclaim that the Mercury Prize brings.

The winner is anyone's guess. There have been many surprises over the past 28 years, such as Ms Dynamite's victory over the Streets, David Bowie, the Coral, and Doves in 2002; or Speech Debelle's 2009 triumph over Florence + The Machine and Kasabian. The bookies' favourites are Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy's releases; however, I would keep an eye out for Sports Team and Laura Marling as likely winners.

This year's nominees have been reacting to their place in the shortlist of Britain's best dozen. Michael Kiwanuka said, "It's mind-blowing, the Mercury Prize, as we all know, is the thing that supports music as an art form. It's something that really means a lot to me. I'm excited." Mercury Prize has tweeted a series of videos showing artists' reactions to their nominations as well as detailing what the prize means to them.

The panel choosing this year's winner is a worthy collection of industry performers and experts. Musicians such as Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith, and Gaz Coombes of Supergrass fame will all cast votes alongside leaders in British journalism from Vice, Mojo, and The Times.

A full alphabetical list of nominees is below and the overall winner will be announced on the 10th of September 2020.

  1. Anna Meredith - FIBS
  2. Charli XCX - How I'm Feeling Now
  3. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
  4. Georgia - Seeking Thrills
  5. Lanterns on the Lake - Spook the Herd
  6. Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter
  7. Kano - Hoodies All Summer
  8. Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA
  9. Moses Boyd - Dark Matter
  10. Porridge Radio - Every Bad
  11. Sports Team - Deep Down Happy
  12. Stormzy - Heavy Is the Head
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
awards anna meredith charli xcx dua lipa georgia lanterns on the lake laura marling kano michael kiwanuka moses boyd porridge radio sports team stormzy mercury prize
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Western Terrestrials' 'Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream' Takes Country to the Realm of Psychedelia

Astral planes, Nietzsche's Doctrine of Eternal Recurrence, and UFOs -- they're all just part of Western Terrestrials' Roger Miller tribute, Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream.

Music

Mercury Prize Announces the 12 Best British Albums of the Year

The UK's 12 best albums are proposed in a shortlist made by the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Television

Seinfeld Was Wrong About Keith Hernandez's Spit-Shot, Possibly

It seems the entire Phillies team were just the patsies in Seinfeld's Magic Loogie episode. Let me demonstrate.

Film

Breaching Closure in Pasolini's 'Teorema'

Pier Paolo Pasolini's classic drama, Teorema, grapples with the parable -- the manner of knowing that which always remains just beyond our grasp.

Music

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Sci-Fi Songs

In honor of the band with the most U.F.O.s and robots, here are the ten best Flaming Lips songs based on all things science fiction. The psychedelic band's new LP, American Head, releases this September.

Film

On Hillbilly Elegy, 'Spring Night Summer Night'

Joseph L. Anderson's film 'Spring Night Summer Night' and its characters are embracing uncertainty and therefore defying conventions and expectations. They're making it up as they go.

Music

Electronic Music's Photay Discusses His Warm, Humanistic Sound and Making a Difference

As an artist who loves surprises, Photay ensures no two tracks sound the same. Pick a random track from his discography, press play, and let the love of it all sweep through you.

Music

Kolohe Kai Is "Catching Lightning" with His Catchy New Love Song (premiere)

Pacific reggae artist Kolohe Kai fuses pop and R&B elements into "Catching Lightning", a breezy new love song that's perfect for summer.

Music

Catholic Guilt Deliver Accidental Anthem for Pandemic via "A Boutique Affair" (premiere)

Catholic Guilt's "A Boutique Affair" taps into the zeitgeist of distance, isolation, while adding a spirit of uplift and community.

Music

Steve Cardenas' 'Blue Has a Range' Is Steeped in Blues Tradition and Expressed with Elegance

Jazz guitarist Steve Cardenas' Blue Has a Range sports modern but vintage jazz guitar at the center of a gorgeously balanced group of composer and players.

Music

The Academy of Sun Combine Goth, Musical Theater, and Prog on 'The Quiet Earth'

The Academy of Sun's The Quiet Earth is an interesting mish-mash of styles. Singer-songwriter-pianist-bandleader Nick Hudson prefers to use "Gothic dystopian post-punk" to describe the band.

Music

Electronic Producer Nahash's Debut Feels Handmade for Revolution

The most impressive thing about Nahash's Flowers of the Revolution is that it's so unabashedly political despite being almost devoid of vocals. The politics come through in the struggle of contrasting elements.

Music

The Naked and Famous Go All-Out Pop on 'Recover'

The Naked and Famous' first album since 2016, Recover, eschews the idea of a rock band. They have gone and hard-boiled their sound into something resembling modern day pop forms.

Books

Leslie Stein's Thoughtful and Honest Memoir About Abortion

The sensitively depicted graphic memoir I Know You Rider is the story of an abortion, but more than that it's a moment in time in Leslie Stein's life.

Film

What Does Water See? On Fighting as Perception in Bruce Lee's Kung Fu Films

Bruce Lee's fight scenes evoke Gestalt theory: actual perception is a response to a provocation. Consider this philosophy while watching the films in Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits and you too can become the water.

Music

Thin Lear's 'Wooden Cave' is Chamber Pop Perfection of the Highest Order

The latest album from Queens-based singer-songwriter Matt Longo, aka Thin Lear, is an impeccably crafted ode to loners, death, and alienation.

Music

Courtney Marie Andrews Picks Up the Pieces on 'Old Flowers'

Folk singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews' Old Flowers is about the dissolution of a nine-year relationship and has many strengths. Still, it often falls prey to the cliches of the break-up album.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.