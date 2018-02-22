Mia Dyson's "Diamonds" Is All About Being Who You Truly Are (premiere)
The Aussie blues rocker's latest shatters the idea of hiding behind the image of what people want you to be, instead daring to be authentic and show the world who you really are.
Alongside the likes of Courtney Barnett and Jen Cloher—both of whom she's just recently wrapped up a sold-out US tour with—LA-based Australian artist Mia Dyson is a powerful and established voice in the blues rock landscape. Invoking soulful inflections of blues and rock influences into her searing songwriting, Dyson's consummate guitar and commanding vocals, at this rate, have wowed audiences around the world. Teaming up with acclaimed producer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) in Muscle Shoals, Dyson is gearing up to release her newest album, IF I SAID ONLY SO FAR I TAKE IT BACK, on Single Lock come 9 March.
Prior to the album release, Dyson is sharing her latest single, "Diamonds" with PopMatters. On the song, Dyson says, "Somewhere in childhood I decided that it was safer to hide and abide, so I did that for a long while. I've come to see that I am not serving myself or anyone this way. Many people (family, friends, and strangers) have passed on to me the courage to be myself and share authentically. I hope that this song passes on some of that courage to others."
TOUR DATES
+ supportingThe Psychedelic Furs (March 4th to March 17th)
3/4/18: Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon+
3/6/18: Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up+
3/7/18: Santa Clarita, CA@ The Canyon+
3/9/18: San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater+
3/10/18: Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe+
3/11/18: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst+
3/13/18: Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre+
3/14/18: Austin, TX @ Weather Up (SXSW)
3/15/18: Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center+
3/17/18: Las Vegas, CA @ House of Blues+
4/8/18: Nashville, TN @ City Winery
4/11/18: New York, NY @ B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
4/13/18: Chappaqua, NY @ Chappaqua Performing Arts Center
4/14/18: Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy College
4/15/18: Shirley, MA @ Bull Run Restaurant
4/20/18: Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
4/22/18: Beverly, MA @ 9 Wallis Theater
4/26/18: Washington, WI @ Cedarburg Cultural Center
4/27/18: Green Lake, WI @ Thrasher Opera House
4/28/18: Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
4/29/18: Evanston, IL @ Evanston Rocks