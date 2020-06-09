Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Adriane Pontecorvo
09 Jun 2020
Photo: Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Bassist Michael Olatuja opens "Lagos Pepper Soup", the title track of his upcoming album, with a flurry of plucked, playful notes, scattered over the track's polyrhythmic backbone. It isn't long before they settle into an upbeat melody, bright and driving: a celebration of life, culture, family, and the many things still worth staying positive about.

"My late mother, Comfort Bola Olatuja, owned two Nigerian restaurants in Lagos. She often cooked famous Nigerian dishes like pepper soup, jollof rice, moi moi, and more," Olatuja explains, noting that his family sometimes even lived where his mother worked. "This was home."

The track is as powerful a tribute to his mother as it is a demonstration of his creativity and knack for collaboration. Olatuja's mentor, Angélique Kidjo, whom he calls both "the queen and legend" and "like my big sister", takes on lead vocals, as strong a powerhouse as ever as she sings and grooves side by side with Olatuja. The track's Afrofuturist-inspired video was directed by Azzie Scott and features an ensemble of energetic dancers choreographed by Laurie Michelle Taylor. "They were both brilliant," gushes Olatuja. "Definitely a dream team."

Such glorious visuals are equaled, at least, by the song itself. The drums are pure Afrobeat; subtle synths add a specifically contemporary touch, while organ-style keys hearken back to 1970s funk. Olatuja himself is a versatile jazz bassist, bold and soulful with a flair for experimentation. Add Kidjo, the most accomplished and well-known West African diva still singing and a four-time Grammy winner, and the result is brilliant.

Olatuja traces his musical career back to the African drums he played in church at the age of five. "Lagos Pepper Soup" shows how those roots have helped him grow into a master musician, still connected to his roots, and thriving as he makes music for today. This is a song that "tells everyone to celebrate life through dance," says Olatuja, "a call for everyone to give thanks and rejoice with us." It's hard to imagine anyone wanting it any other way.

Lagos Pepper Soup releases on 12 June via Whirlwind Recordings.

Photo: Laurent Serroussi / Courtesy of Michael Olatuja

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
afrobeat jazz angélique kidjo world music premiere michael olatuja
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Music

2nd Grade Go From 'Hit to Hit' with Indie Power Pop Delights

Some sincere goofiness would feel glorious right about now. 2nd Grade, a power-pop group from Philly, have the goods we need in heaps on their full-length debut, Hit to Hit.

Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Music

The James Carney Sextet Remain Quietly Essential on 'Pure Heart'

Jazz pianist and composer James Carney returns with a session featuring sparkling collective improvisation and inventive composition.

Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 2)

PopMatters is 20 and to celebrate we are looking back at the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Part two covers the most memorable albums from March through June, highlighted by monster hits from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, and Travis.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Went on a Jewel Bender During Quarantine. This Is My Report.

COVID-19 sure sucked the life out of things. I found some comfort in Jewel. That's right. Jewel.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 1)

PopMatters is 20 this year -- until October when we are 21 -- and a 2009 special section celebrates the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Today we kick things off with albums from January through March, highlighted by Eminem's debut and stellar pop from XTC and Blur.

Books

Lerone Bennett, Jr. Wrote Black History into Modern America at Ebony Magazine

E. James West's new book explores Lerone Bennett, Jr.'s impact as a popular Black historian. It's a gateway to a body of work that still speaks to Black rage, struggle and hope, yesterday and today.

Music

Mr. Bungle Return with First Recording Since 1999, A Cover of "Fuck the USA"

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle release a cover of the Exploited's "Fuck the USA". But what does it mean beyond its general timeliness?

Film

'The King of Staten Island' Presides Over Self-Pity

Judd Apatow's latest arrested development comedy, The King of Staten Island, is short on laughs and long on running time.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.