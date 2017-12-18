Michael Vincent Waller: Trajectories

When New York composer Michael Vincent Waller began recording his works, he turned to his solo piano works. He hit us the following year with a double album full of a variety of chamber music arrangements. With Trajectories, Waller walks it back to solo piano and piano/cello duets. The ensemble format may have shrunk from The South Shore, but the scope of Michael Vincent Waller's work certainly hasn't. Trajectories is nearly 77 minutes in length and uses each bar of music for full minimal effect.
What does that mean? It means that neoclassical has dared to step beyond Philip Glass's boundaries long ago and furthering its own cause by keeping its harmonies and forms close to the chest while the flesh and blood guts of human performance are put on display. R. Andrew Lee and Seth Parker Woods take up the piano and cello respectively, and their performances on Trajectories are melancholy without being overwrought; succinct without being sterile or cold. The eight "Visage" movements are short enough to get to the heart of the matter. The "Breathing Trajectories" are lengthy enough to give Lee and Woods room to rubato their way through the meditations. The nine-minute "Lines" nestles itself directly between the opposite approaches. Couple this with photographs by the legendary Phill Niblock and you have yourself an album that will resonate at the gut level.
Electronic music is one of the broadest-reaching genres by design, and 2017 highlights that as well as any other year on record. These are the 20 best albums.
20. Vitalic - Voyager (Citizen)
Pascal Arbez-Nicolas (a.k.a. Vitalic) made waves in the French Touch electro-house scene with his 2005 debut, OK Cowboy, which had a hard-hitting maximalist sound, but several albums later, Voyager finds him launching into realms beyond at his own speed. The quirky, wallflower vocals and guitar snippets employed throughout Voyager drop a funk that brings to mind WhoMadeWho or Matthew Dear if they had disco-pop injected between their toes. "Levitation" is as pure a slice of dance floor motivation as theoretically possible, a sci-fi gunfight with a cracking house beat sure to please his oldest fans, yet the album-as-form is equally effective in its more contemplative moments, like when Miss Kitten's vocals bring an ethereal dispassion to "Hans Is Driving" to balance out its somber vocoder or the heartfelt cover of "Don't Leave Me Now" by Supertramp. Voyager may infect you with a futuristic form of Saturday Night Fever, but afterwards, it gives you a hearty dose of aural acetaminophen to break it. - Alan Ranta
2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.
15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)
Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.
Take single "Selfish Love", the Benny Blanco/Tedder collab, that's soaking wet with the type of minimal production that ultimately lifts Ware's sultry vocals to heights she previously had never climbed. Conversely, opener "Midnight" harkens back to a straight-ahead soul best crafted in the early-to-mid 1990s, when finger snaps were all the rage and hooks with live instrumentation brought updated funk to the forefront. And shoot. If you don't think "Stay Awake, Wait For Me" is updated D'Angelo, you ain't listening. Ware said Glasshouse was her most personal album yet and it's hard not to hear what she's talking about after a mere handful of spins. All the more proof that sometimes, first thought, best thought is the best way to go. - Colin McGuire
The immediate impression you get upon hearing Freedom Is Free, the latest album from L.A.'s Chicano Batman, is that of an old, battered, obscure album from 1972 that you found in your cool uncle's vinyl collection. Or maybe it's something you discover while aimlessly browsing a flea market. The music here has that kind of authenticity. The thing is, it's brand new music. But it sounds like it wasn't recorded within 100 miles of a laptop. Chicano Batman -- a quartet consisting of Bardo Martinez (vocals, guitar, organ), Carlos Arevalo (guitar), Eduardo Arenas (bass, vocals) and Gabriel Villa (drums, percussion) -- make music that seems hermetically sealed from another time, yet their politics and social commentary are as vital as ever in this day and age. - Chris Ingalls
13. Chloe x Halle - The Two of Us (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia)
Don't ignore them just because they have "YouTube sensations" in their Wikipedia entry. Don't judge me that I first heard of them when I saw them perform on a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in 2016. Chloe x Halle are teenage R&B; singers, blessedly considered to be Beyonce proteges, who have released a couple of cool EPs over the last few years, and then the fun and exciting The Two of Us this year. They don't want to call it an album and don't want to call it a mixtape. But whatever it is, it packs more ideas in 26 minutes than some singers manage in a career, and that's the truth. The 16 short songs feel almost improvised, with a fresh approach to harmony and playful use of imagery. Fleeting yet exhilarating in its creativity, The Two of Us is easy to disregard as not a serious album worthy of year-end consideration. But if you think that way, it's your loss. - Dave Heaton
12. Daniel Caesar - Freudian (Golden Child Recordings)
On his debut album, Daniel Caesar comes across as a hybrid between a classic-R&B; sensualist and a gospel-influenced soul-searcher. His come-ons are tender, and so are his prayers. He has love on his mind, as perhaps an R&B; singer should, yet his perspective on love goes deep. He has such a calm demeanor, and the music is so placid, that at first, the album can lull you into overlooking the complexity in his singing and songs, or how he has eternal matters on his mind. This feels like the arrival of a major new talent whose music is likely to deepen and broaden in scope over time. - Dave Heaton
11. Matt Martians - The Drum Chord Theory (Three Quarter)
In 2017 the Internet, one of the most interesting groups in recent years, spread out and released solo projects: Syd's Fin, Steve Lacy's Demo and Matt Martians' The Drum Chord Theory. That last one is groovy and low-key weird, like some underground chest of '70s soul some funk astronaut's been keeping in his basement. Renaissance man Matt Martians – a founding member of Odd Future, the Jet Age of Tomorrow and more – sings about heartbreak and taking acid, and who knows what else. The music sounds like those same topics and like a party. It twists and shifts, shines and distorts, and gets down. It's a "Diamond in da Ruff", as one song's titled. - Dave Heaton
The atrocities of the Armenian genocide has run rampant through Serj Tankian's work in both System of a Down and in his solo career. Now, he soundtracks a film that talks about it in explicit terms, resulting in one of his most personal works to date.
Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in music, Serj Tankian -- lead singer of Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum alternative metal band System of a Down, as well as being a solo artist and poet -- is well renowned for using his platform to give a voice to the voiceless.
Indie pop legend Nick Heyward drops his first album in 18 years, and it's a timeless, infectious gem.
In our currently turbulent world, it's been standard practice for "important" works of art – whether it's books, films, music – to be labeled as "for our times". I've been guilty of this on more than one occasion this year, referring to new releases by Chicano Batman, Father John Misty and Gary Numan as tonics for life in 2017. The same can be said for Woodland Echoes, the latest album from British singer/songwriter Nick Heyward, but not because it makes pointed sociopolitical statements: rather, his musical escapism transcends global chaos and allows the listener to simply breathe deeply and listen.
The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.
To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.