Mick Flannery Bears His Soul on This Live Rendition of "How High" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
4h

Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery sinks into an evocative acoustic arrangement of his latest hit "How High".

At just 21-years-old, Ireland's Mick Flannery left his job as a stonemason to accommodate his burgeoning career as a successful singer-songwriter. Thirteen years later, Flannery has become the pride of his country and one of the most acclaimed Irish music artists in recent times. Known for his emotionally-layered songwriting, the artist is gearing up for what is sure to be a brilliant North American tour following the release of his latest album, I Own You, out now on Universal.

Prior to this, Flannery is debuting a live version of his song, "How High", from the album. With just a piano as his only musical partner, Flannery commits to sinking into the soulful swaying of his acoustic arrangement straightaway. The song is a look into the world at large, on humanity and its flaws, and he carries it with as warmth and passion as his fans of come to know him for.

TOUR DATES

6th February - The Drake- Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

8th February - The Queen's Hotel - Nanaimo, BC*

9th February - The Avalanche Bar - Courtenay, BC*

10th February - Capital Ballroom - Victoria, BC*

11th February - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC*

14th-18th February- Folk Alliance International- Kansas City, MO

3rd March -The Duncairn - Belfast, UK SOLD OUT

10th March - Kavanagh's - Port Laoise, IRE -SOLD OUT

16th March - The Moat Theatre - Naas, IRE

17th March - Theatre Royal - Waterford, IRE

18th March - Spirit Store -Dundalk, IRE

21st March – Passionskirche -Berlin, GER ^

22nd March - Orpheum Graz -Graz, AUT ^

23rd March - Festspielhaus St. Pölten, -St. Pölten, AUT ^

24th March - Hauskonzerte, -Munich, GER ^

25th March - Societaetstheate,- Dresden, GER ^

26th March - Elbphilharmonie. -Hamburg, GER ^ SOLD OUT

14th April - Little Waves Festival-Genk,BEL

8th May – TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL

10th May - A Small Monastery -Heerlen, NL

12th May - Frannz Club - Berlin, GER

13th May - Prinzenbar Docks - Hamburg, GER

14th May - Blue Shell, - Köln, GER

15th May - Kulturclub Schon Schön- Mainz, GER

17th May - Tollhaus Neumarkt, -Karlsruhe, GER

18th May -Alte Feuerwache Mannheim - Mannheim, GER

31ST May – St Pancras Old Church - London, UK

* with Jenn Grant

^ with Wallis Bird

