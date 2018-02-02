Mick Flannery Bears His Soul on This Live Rendition of "How High" (premiere)
Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery sinks into an evocative acoustic arrangement of his latest hit "How High".
At just 21-years-old, Ireland's Mick Flannery left his job as a stonemason to accommodate his burgeoning career as a successful singer-songwriter. Thirteen years later, Flannery has become the pride of his country and one of the most acclaimed Irish music artists in recent times. Known for his emotionally-layered songwriting, the artist is gearing up for what is sure to be a brilliant North American tour following the release of his latest album, I Own You, out now on Universal.
Prior to this, Flannery is debuting a live version of his song, "How High", from the album. With just a piano as his only musical partner, Flannery commits to sinking into the soulful swaying of his acoustic arrangement straightaway. The song is a look into the world at large, on humanity and its flaws, and he carries it with as warmth and passion as his fans of come to know him for.
TOUR DATES
6th February - The Drake- Toronto, ON SOLD OUT
8th February - The Queen's Hotel - Nanaimo, BC*
9th February - The Avalanche Bar - Courtenay, BC*
10th February - Capital Ballroom - Victoria, BC*
11th February - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC*
14th-18th February- Folk Alliance International- Kansas City, MO
3rd March -The Duncairn - Belfast, UK SOLD OUT
10th March - Kavanagh's - Port Laoise, IRE -SOLD OUT
16th March - The Moat Theatre - Naas, IRE
17th March - Theatre Royal - Waterford, IRE
18th March - Spirit Store -Dundalk, IRE
21st March – Passionskirche -Berlin, GER ^
22nd March - Orpheum Graz -Graz, AUT ^
23rd March - Festspielhaus St. Pölten, -St. Pölten, AUT ^
24th March - Hauskonzerte, -Munich, GER ^
25th March - Societaetstheate,- Dresden, GER ^
26th March - Elbphilharmonie. -Hamburg, GER ^ SOLD OUT
14th April - Little Waves Festival-Genk,BEL
8th May – TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL
10th May - A Small Monastery -Heerlen, NL
12th May - Frannz Club - Berlin, GER
13th May - Prinzenbar Docks - Hamburg, GER
14th May - Blue Shell, - Köln, GER
15th May - Kulturclub Schon Schön- Mainz, GER
17th May - Tollhaus Neumarkt, -Karlsruhe, GER
18th May -Alte Feuerwache Mannheim - Mannheim, GER
31ST May – St Pancras Old Church - London, UK
* with Jenn Grant
^ with Wallis Bird