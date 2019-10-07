Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Micky and the Motorcars Drive Forward with the Steady Americana of "Road to You" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
07 Oct 2019
Photo: Kat Smith / Courtesy of RPR Media

The opening cut from Texas roots rockers Micky and the Motorcars' upcoming album is the classic Americana jam of "Road to You".

For the past 17 years, Micky and the Motorcars have been at the forefront of roots rock. Their continuous, nearly two decades-long tour has served not only as the definitive center for the lives of brothers Micky and Gary Braun, but as a vital act in Austin's Americana resurgence. As they've hit the road, their ever-growing portfolio of reliable roots rock has set the soundtrack to many travels besides their own.

It's so apropos, then, that the band's latest LP, Long Time Comin', kicks off with the aptly titled "Road to You". A rollicking road song through and through, the song is archetypal Micky and the Motorcars fare with a sing-a-long chorus and a steady, rocking progression. It was written by Micky alongside fellow Texas notable Courtney Patton.

Micky and the Motorcars' Long Time Comin' is due out on 1 November via Thirty Tigers.

Related Articles Around the Web
micky and the motorcars americana roots rock alternative country texas country country rock premiere

The 50 Best Songs of 2009

As part of PopMatters’ 20th anniversary, we are revisiting classic features. Travel back in time a decade ago to 2009, when indie rock was in its full ascendency,and hear the songs that soundtracked the era.

Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.