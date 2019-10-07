Micky and the Motorcars Drive Forward with the Steady Americana of "Road to You" (premiere)
The opening cut from Texas roots rockers Micky and the Motorcars' upcoming album is the classic Americana jam of "Road to You".
For the past 17 years, Micky and the Motorcars have been at the forefront of roots rock. Their continuous, nearly two decades-long tour has served not only as the definitive center for the lives of brothers Micky and Gary Braun, but as a vital act in Austin's Americana resurgence. As they've hit the road, their ever-growing portfolio of reliable roots rock has set the soundtrack to many travels besides their own.
It's so apropos, then, that the band's latest LP, Long Time Comin', kicks off with the aptly titled "Road to You". A rollicking road song through and through, the song is archetypal Micky and the Motorcars fare with a sing-a-long chorus and a steady, rocking progression. It was written by Micky alongside fellow Texas notable Courtney Patton.
Micky and the Motorcars' Long Time Comin' is due out on 1 November via Thirty Tigers.