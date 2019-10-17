Powered by RebelMouse
Americana's Midnight North Take the "Long View" with New Single (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
17 Oct 2019
Photo: Bob Shultz

San Francisco Americana collective Midnight North let loose a soulful new single, "Long View", ahead of their fall tour.

It's been an enthralling past year or so for Midnight North. Since 2018, the San Francisco-based Americana collective has seen the release of their second live album between playing nationwide tours and sharing bills with the likes of the Infamous Stringdusters. 2019 sees the band on the road again, gearing up for a 2019 fall tour, and still finding moments in their arduous schedule to produce new music.

The latest Midnight North tune comes in the form of "Long View". The song encompasses each of their noted influences, beginning with haunting folk harmonies that pave the way for more roots rock-driven melodies and percussion. As ever, the band produces captivating vocals amidst a soulful roots arrangement. Their secret may lie in the full-bodied of their Hammond B3, providing the lower end of songs like "Long View" an ardor that sets them apart from other roots-driven bands. Keyboards and the variety of string instruments work well in layering the forward-driving Americana number, as always. It's another august contribution to Midnight North's catalog as they ready themselves for their October tour.

TOUR DATES

10/18: Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City, CA FREE SHOW %
10/19: Alibi Brewing - Truckee, CA FREE SHOW %
10/23: Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX
10/24: Double Wide - Dallas, TX
10/25: Last Concert Cafe - Houston, TX#
10/27: Callaghan's Irish Social Club - Mobile, AL*
10/30: The EARL - Atlanta, GA*
10/31: Saturn - Birmingham, AL^
11/1: The Basement East - Nashville, TN*
11/2: Salvage Station - Asheville, NC*
11/6: Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY+
11/7: Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA+
11/8: The Hamilton Live - Washington, DC+
11/9: Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY+
11/10: Garcia's At The Cap - Port Chester, NY+
11/13: Zanzabar Louisville - Louisville, KY+
11/14: The Bluebird - Bloomington, IN+
11/15: SPACE - Evanston, IL+
11/16: The Bent Keg (Formerly Mill Creek) - Appleton, WI+
11/17: 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN+

%Caravan to Wondergrass

#with the Ben Miller Band

*with Los Colognes

^with Los Colognes & Blackfoot Gypsies

+with Cris Jacobs Band

