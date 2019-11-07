Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Mikal Cronin Finds the Groundwork for a Classic with 'Seeker'

Justin Cober-Lake
07 Nov 2019
Photo: Max Mendelsohn / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

After some adventurous wilderness time, Mikal Cronin builds on his indie rock style to draft a compelling new direction with Seeker.

Seeker
Mikal Cronin

Merge

25 October 2019

After his trilogy of solo albums and some time playing with Ty Segall, Mikal Cronin must have been ready for a change. He left the garages of California for a cabin in Idyllwild, California, with the time and isolation to overcome any lingering writer's block and to find his way to something new. The plan sort of worked. Cronin came up with new sounds and a strong set of songs, but an arson-sparked wildfire drove him from his retreat after just a month. The evacuation hardly slowed him down, as he returned to normal life and put together Seeker, marking a nice shift in songwriting for him.

From the opening moments, Cronin presents a more complex sensibility. "Shelter" begins with toms leading the way; Cronin's guitar must respond to the rhythms the rest of the way. The song never drones, but neither does it build into a traditional pop structure, falling somewhere in between, all heightened by a string section. "A seeker always finds an answer," Cronin sings. "It may not be the one you want." Cronin does seek on this record, and "Shelter" sets that exploratory tone well.

The rest of the disc twists his retro perspective. Cronin's long been part of the West Coast garage sound, but on Seeker, he turns more toward classic rock as an influence. "Show Me" opens with a riff startlingly similar to Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance". It veers away from that song by the time Cronin reaches the chorus, but Petty still makes for a good marker. Much of the backing on this album comes from Segall's Freedom Band, but they lean into Cronin's vision rather than doing what fans might expect from them.

Cronin has spoken on the influence that the Beatles' White Album had on his most recent work, but that line's a bit of a misdirection. It speaks more to the recording sense required rather than the album itself. Seeker coheres more, and rarely feels like Liverpool. Cronin takes much of his influence from just a little later as if he'd listened to 1970s radio. "I've Got Reason" makes an interesting exception. It only drifts back as far as 1990s alt-rock but interweaves some Beatles-style guitar lines. You might leave it wishing Archers of Loaf would cover "Dear Prudence".

Fire provides fitting imagery for the record, as Cronin speaks of both its destructive potential and its power in rebirth. Cronin finds himself in that period right now. There's no need to recreate himself fully, but he does move into the next iteration of his art. It doesn't show up fully formed, though. The center here should provide confidence, but Cronin sticks close to it. There's some risk it moving into this sound, but little risk within it. We get saxophones, but they could be more unhinged. Cronin could vary his tempos more.

On Seeker, we get a solid album from a talented musician, but it feels more like the groundwork for a classic. Hopefully, that one's imminent (and arson-proof).

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mikal cronin indie rock alternative rock rock merge records music review review
6

Irving Berlin: New York Genius (By the Book)

Exploring the interplay of Irving Berlin's life with the life of New York City, noted biographer James Kaplan offers a visceral narrative of Berlin as self-made man and witty, wily, tough Jewish immigrant. Enjoy this excerpt of Kaplan's book, Irving Berlin: New York Genius.

James Kaplan
Books

In HBO's 'Watchmen', the Devil Doesn’t Disappear

Damon Lindelof's over-plotted, over-anxious, daring, genre-hopping offshoot of Alan Moore's alternate-history graphic novel, Watchmen, is less a show about hunting down the bad guys than it is about the twisted turns and stubborn legacies of racist trauma in America -- and the resistance to atoning for it.

Television
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.