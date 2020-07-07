Powered by RebelMouse
Music

'Switched-On Seeker' Is an Imaginative Electronic Reimagining of Mikal Cronin's Latest LP

Jordan Blum
07 Jul 2020
Photo: Max Mendelsohn / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

Listeners who prefer dense rock/pop timbres will no doubt prefer Mikal Cronin's 'Seeker'. However, 'Switched-On Seeker' will surely delight fans of smaller-scale electronic filters.

Switched-On Seeker
Mikal Cronin

Merge

30 June 2020

Last year, singer-songwriter Mikal Cronin released his latest LP, Seeker, to widespread acclaim. Full of top-notch songwriting and wide-ranging approaches, it was a satisfying return after a relatively lengthy hiatus (his previous album, MCIII, came out in 2015). Always one to challenge and surprise both himself and his audience, he now returns with Switched-On Seeker, an electronic reimagining of that same wonderful collection. It evokes what Ben Gibbard did with the Postal Service compared to his aesthetic with Death Cab for Cutie. When placed side by side, the former version is superior to this one—after all, it already features some digital elements amid its full-bodied instrumentation—but Cronin certainly deserves applause for offering such an intriguing and novel alternative.

Seeker was partially influenced by the relatively recent wildfires in Southern California that forced Cronin to leave his peaceful cabin and move back to Los Angeles. Likewise, writer's block and the fragility of past relationships played a part in his creative mission. Rather than record this one after Seeker, he created them simultaneously. As for the "Switched-On" part of the title, it's meant as an homage to the pioneering electronic-meets-classical Moog music of Wendy Carlos. Cronin limited himself to only a series of synthesizers and drum machines as he worked in his garage. The result is a fascinating journey full of intrigue and heart, especially when assessed alongside its traditionally arranged counterpart.

Opener "Shelter" follows the same blueprint as before—right down to having an identical length—and what it loses are warmth and variety, it makes up for with ethereal and isolating vocal effects. Cronin's pensive distance conjures the coldness of Wayne Coyne's singing on the Flaming Lips' The Terror. Afterward, the robotic percussion of "Show Me" inherently possesses a hip-hop essence that wasn't there before; also, the Richard Wright-esque synth solo is quite arresting.

By and large, the rest of Switched-On Seeker follows the same path, so there are less overt diversity and intrigue moving forward compared to the Seeker. Still, there's plenty left worth investigating. For instance, "Fire" likely has increased dynamic appeal this time around since its clash of dissonant frequencies and serene coatings make for a starker juxtaposition. Similarly, "Sold" is more effective here. In contrast, the prior rendition excelled as a Sean Lennon/Ben Folds-like piano ballad with symphonic rock outbursts near the end, this one is slower, sparser, and more harrowing, ensuring that every dejected verse and note punctures your soul.

An equivalent contrast exists for "I've Got Reason", which replaces some of the Scott Miller (Game Theory/The Loud Family) harshness with an almost video game soundtrack sort of playfulness. Plus, "Caravan" is more carnivalistic now. "Guardian Well" is dreamier and quirkier, and closer "On the Shelf" captures Sufjan Stevens' imaginative electronic flair instead of pleasing as an enjoyable—but more common—acoustic ode.

Listeners who prefer dense rock/pop timbres—such as me—will no doubt prefer Seeker; however, Switched-On Seeker will surely delight fans of smaller-scale electronic filters. Either way, Cronin proves to be one of today's strongest singer-songwriters with his newest sequence, and the fact that he provides two majorly different yet resourceful interpretations of that set also marks him as a remarkably ambitious and clever creator. Let's hope he attempts a similar gimmick next time around, too.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electronic synthpop electropop indie rock merge records music review mikal cronin
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Laura Nyro's "Save the Country" Calls Out from the Past

Laura Nyro, a witchy, queer, ethnic Russian Jew, died young, but her non-conformist anthem, "Save the Country", carries forth to these troubled times.

Books

Journalist Jonathan Cott's Interviews, Captured

With his wide-ranging interviews, Jonathan Cott explores "the indispensable and transformative powers of the imagination."

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the Culture Wars

Infodemics, conspiracies -- fault lines beneath the Fractured States of America tremble in this time of global pandemic, amplify splinters, fractures, and fissures past and present.

Music

'Switched-On Seeker' Is an Imaginative Electronic Reimagining of Mikal Cronin's Latest LP

Listeners who prefer dense rock/pop timbres will no doubt prefer Mikal Cronin's 'Seeker'. However, 'Switched-On Seeker' will surely delight fans of smaller-scale electronic filters.

Music

IYEARA Heighten the Tension on Remix of Mark Lanegan's "Playing Nero" (premiere)

Britsh trio IYEARA offer the first taste of a forthcoming reworking of Mark Lanegan's Somebody's Knocking with a remix of "Playing Nero".

Music

Pottery Take Us Deep Into the Funky and Absurd on 'Welcome to Bobby's Motel'

With Welcome to Bobby's Motel, Pottery have crafted songs to cleanse your musical pallet and keep you firmly on the tips of your toes.

Music

Counterbalance 23: Bob Dylan - 'Blood on the Tracks'

Bob Dylan makes his third appearance on the Acclaimed Music list with his 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks. Counterbalance’s Eric Klinger and Jason Mendelsohn are planting their stories in the press.

Music

Luke Cissell Creates Dreamy, Electronic Soundscapes on the Eclectic 'Nightside'

Nightside, the new album from composer and multi-instrumentalist Luke Cissell, is largely synthetic and electronic but contains a great deal of warmth and melody.

Music

Bibio Discusses 'Sleep on the Wing' and Why His Dreams Are of the Countryside

"I think even if I lived in the heart of Tokyo, I'd still make music that reminds people of the countryside because it's where my dreams often take me," says Bibio (aka Stephen Wilkinson) of his music and his new rustic EP.

Reading Pandemics

Pandemic, Hope, Defiance, and Protest in 'Romeo and Juliet'

Shakespeare's well known romantic tale Romeo and Juliet, written during a pandemic, has a surprisingly hopeful message about defiance and protest.

Film

A Family Visit Turns to Guerrilla Warfare in 'The Truth'

Catherine Deneuve plays an imperious but fading actress who can't stop being cruel to the people around her in Hirokazu Koreeda's secrets- and betrayal-packed melodrama, The Truth.

Music

The Top 20 Punk Protest Songs for July 4th

As punk music history verifies, American citizenry are not all shiny, happy people. These 20 songs reflect the other side of patriotism -- free speech brandished by the brave and uncouth.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.