Minshara Celebrates Band, Fan Chemistry With "Superstition" (premiere)
Philly-area soul-inspired collective Minshara gives listeners a taste of upcoming EP with "Superstition", which spotlights the band's infectious hooks.
"Superstition" is the new single from Pennsylvania-based soul/pop purveyors Minshara. The single spotlights the outfit's infectious hooks and uncanny marriage of pop punk influences with the brand of R&B; unique to the Philly area. The track arrives on the similarly groove minded EP Overnights, due out 13 April.
The confluence of those influences, along with the group's natural vibrancy are evident in the accompanying visual clip. "The goal of this video was to capture the energy of our live show and the chemistry we share with our fans", notes lead vocalist/guitarist Aaron Miller. "The turnout was amazing, and the crowd kept up with us until the very last shot. Josh Nesmith, who directed, is a rare talent and what he caught on film was better than anything we had hoped for. The energy, the colors, and overall good vibes really helped bring this song to life. We can't wait to share it with everyone."