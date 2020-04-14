MishCatt's Captivates with Animated Video for "Your Eyes" (premiere)
Costa Rican pop artist, MishCatt's "Your Eyes" makes for a captivating audiovisual experience. "It represents that feeling at the end of a relationship when you're falling and it feels like it will never end."
Quickly following the release of The Real Pavo earlier this month, MishCatt debuts a captivating animating music video for the EP's "Your Eyes". Directed by Albin Eidhagen and MishMax, the newly released visual experience accentuates the dark pop song's introspective layers as it undulates through varying explosions of color. Its psychedelic presentation may be inspired in part by MishCatt's synesthesia, which the artist has gone on the record to claim as a primary inspiration for her work. The video's graphics were developed by Eidhagen, Elin Björklund, and Josefin Stacy.
MishCatt reflects, "'Your Eyes' is a call back to 'Blue Blood' but it explores what was happening when that strong summer love came to an emotional end. The very introspective video was animated by Albin Eidhagen. It represents that feeling at the end of a relationship when you're falling, and it feels like it will never end."