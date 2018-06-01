Watch: MNEK - "Colour" ft. Hailee Steinfeld
MNEK soundtracks the sounds of summer on his new single with Hailee Steinfeld ahead of his eagerly awaited debut album.
British pop/R&B; superstar MNEK is back with a huge summer jam "Colour" featuring Hailee Steinfeld. MNEK has already had massive hits on his own ("Tongue") and with others like Stormzy, wherein he provided the soulful and soaring vocals on a verse from the towering gospel-influenced "Blinded by Your Grace Pt. 2". MNEK first attracted notice when he collaborated with British dance/electrosoul collective Rudimental on "Spoons", and he's written and produced music for a host of musical luminaries, including Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Lianne La Havas, Rudimental, Madonna, and many more. MNEK has a huge talent for a pop hook as "Colour" highlights. It's a bouncy, upbeat, happy number that'll spread a smile right across your face. The artist is releasing his debut album via Columbia Records later this summer, and it's sure to be one of 2018's best pop efforts.