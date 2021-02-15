After seven soundtracks, a plethora of quality EPs, plus remix, live, and radio compilations, Mogwai hit another inimitable height with their tenth album, As the Love Continues.

Mogwai's 'As the Love Continues' Is a 25th Anniversary Marked in Style

