Molly Tuttle Knows “She’ll Change” Because She Can’t Be Pinned Down

Molly Tuttle sure can play bluegrass-style guitar clean and fast. The award-winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards can crank out hot licks from the start of a song until the end without ever missing a note. That’s certainly evident in her new single “She’ll Change” from her forthcoming 2022 Nonesuch Records album. Tuttle is aided by her band Golden Highway featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, bassist Shelby Means. Other notable features include Nashville musicians, including Ron Block, Tina Adair, and Jerry Douglas.

Tuttle co-wrote “She’ll Change” with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. The lyrics concern a mythical everywoman who cannot be pinned down. Her talents at living supersede anyone’s expectations. “She can paint the sun at midnight / Roll out the moon at break of day,” Tuttle croons on the chorus. Her voice strongly carries the melody while the strings spirit the listener away.

“I’ve always loved the rare bluegrass songs that are sung by women about women,” Tuttle said about the track. “I wanted to write my own bluegrass song about a badass woman who lives by her own rules. ‘She’ll Change’ is my homage to the strong musical women who helped me find my own voice.” This will be Tuttle’s first LP of original material since the pandemic. Her last release was 2020’s highly praised, …but i’d rather be with you, is an all-covers album featuring songs by a wide range of musicians from FKA Twigs to Rancid and Karen Dalton to the Rolling Stones.



Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Tour

January 21, Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

January 22, Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

January 25, Center for the Arts, Grass Valley, CA

January 26, Goldfields, Sacramento, CA

January 27, Sweet Water Music Hall, Mill Valley, VA

January 28, The Siren, Morro Bay, CA

January 31, Soho, Santa Barbara, CA

February 1, The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano, CA

February 2, The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA

February 24, The State Room, Salt Lake City, UT

February 25, Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins, CO

February 26, WinterWonderGrass, Steamboat Springs, CO

February 27, Fox Theatre, Boulder, CO

March 2, Slowdown, Omaha, NE

March 3, Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

March 4, Old Rock House, St. Louis, MO

March 5, Hi-Fi Indy, Indianapolis, IN

March 6, Zanzabar, Louisville, KY

March 10, Station Inn, Nashville, TN

March 11, The Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC

March 12, Clemson Guitar Festival, Clemson, SC

March 13, Songbirds North, Chattanooga, TN