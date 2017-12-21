Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Monarchy - "Hula Hoop 8000" (video) (premiere)

Ana Yorke
21. Dec, 2017.
Photo: Courtesy of artist

London-based synthpop duo Monarchy premiere their first single under a new label and prove they may finally navigate their way into the mainstream.

Ra Black and Andrew Armstrong may have been raised in Australia, but for all intents and purposes, we refer to them as a British band. Based in London for almost a decade now, the duo is known to the general population as Monarchy, a synthpop band with a Chromeo-esque feel and a penchant for quirky, flashy videos.

Thus far most famous for their Lynch-meets-Wes-Anderson video for the song "Disintegration", featuring Dita Von Teese as (possibly) a housewife dreaming of sexual liberation, Monarchy are a playful tandem who don't shy away from exploring the complexities of human life while producing radio-friendly electronic tunes. The band describe themselves as "glacial pop with a throbbing undercurrent of humanity".

Monarchy's new single, "Hula Hoop 8000" is their first under the Warner label, and mixed by Geoff Swan, known for his collaborations with Liam Gallagher and Kasabian. The pulsating electro swank is fleshed out by Ra's soothing tenor; the song is fully brought to life when Ra alternates to a metallic falsetto in the chorus. While melodiously multilayered and dancefloor-ready, the song never veers into hardcore electronica, allowing for casual listeners to appreciate its mellowness.

In the words of the singer Ra Black: "(the song was written) as an escape from reality. I created a fantasy about how someone would feel when they get emotionally and physically engaged with someone that suddenly appears in life. In some way, I'm always wanting to create music that makes me feel like a kid again. I'm really happy with how 'Hula Hoop 8000' turned out, cause it's both authentic and fantasy."

The accompanying video was directed by Virgili Jubero, a fashion photographer from Barcelona whose clients include Zara, Benetton, and Carolina Herrera. Jubero's fashion background is evident throughout, as the sophisticated visuals explore the delicate interplay between voyeurism and exhibitionism in media and advertising. The cover for the single was done by the famed 3D artist and art director Kidmograph, whose long list of collaborations includes brands such as Adidas, films like Ghost in the Shell and Alien: Covenant, and bands such as Maroon 5.

Monarchy's new album, the follow up to 2015's Abnocto, is due for release in May 2018 - fans were given a preview of the two tracks at Monarchy's recent headline gig at London's Koko.

Related Articles Around the Web
monarchy synthpop electropop premiere
Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best albums best albums of 2017
Music

The Best Music of 2017

Catch up on all of PopMatters' year-end best music features, including our deep and rich genre lists.


THE 60 BEST ALBUMS OF 2017

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017
Music

The 21 Best Album Re-Issues of 2017

In 2017, the music world saw amazing reissues from all over the genre map, spanning rock titans to indie upstarts and jazz to soul.

21. Can - The Singles (Mute)

Not only is a compilation a good way to offer an overview of an artist's best work, as a summation of a career and a primer for new listeners, but in the case of this hugely entertaining collection, showcase a side of a band that's gone rather unappreciated. The influence of German innovators Can towers over the rock and electronic music landscape to this day, with – justifiably – the lion's share of attention being paid to such landmark albums as Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi. What this new singles collection does so well, however, is showcase the band's more playful side. Comprised of 23 tracks released between 1969 and 1990, it's a wildly eclectic journey that takes the listener through garage rock, classic early-'70s krautrock, funk, disco, and jazz. As serious musicians as Can were, they weren't above having fun, and The Singles is a whimsical, valuable document for longtime fans and curious neophytes alike. - Adrien Begrand

Keep reading... Show less
best re-issues can rush elliott smith the verve elvis presley the beatles r.e.m. jackie shane underworld ramones the smiths the replacements judas priest nick lowe metallica radiohead alice coltrane chris bell prince thelonious monk hüsker dü best music of 2017
Film

Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' Is No Small Misfire

Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) (Photo by Photo credit: George Kraychyk - © 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. / IMDB)

The new social satire from normally reliable director Alexander Payne is a well-meaning premise in search of a story.

Downsizing, the new social satire from director Alexander Payne, is a premise in search of a story. The satirical potential of an over-populated world shrunken to the size of ants is completely squandered in favor of superficial social commentary and some mildly amusing sight gags. Payne, an expert at observant, character-driven drama, feels overmatched by this High Concept yawner. It's a huge miscalculation by the normally reliable director and qualifies as one of 2017's most baffling misfires.

Keep reading... Show less
satire alexander payne downsizing matt damon kristen wiig christoph waltz hong chau comedy film capitalism
3
Comics

Graphic Novel 'I, Parrot' Presents a Children's World Inhabited by Grown-ups

Although Unferth's family-oriented plot and Haidle's style sometimes evoke children's illustrated books, this is for grown-ups—and the intentionally simplistic rendering is more than surface details.

The graphic novel I, Parrot combines two unquestionable talents. Deb Olin Unferth is a major new literary voice whose award-winning short prose has appeared in a range of top literary journals. Her book-length work includes two story collections, a novel, and a memoir, all published by prestigious independent presses. Elizabeth Haidle is creative director of Illustoria, a visual storytelling magazine for children, and she brings a smart, cartoon energy to Unferth's writing. Together the two tell the story of their narrator Daphne's struggles to win custody of her son, maintain her relationship with her boyfriend, and care for 42 exotic parrots.

Keep reading... Show less
graphic novel deb olin unferth elizabeth haidle i parrot
6
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image