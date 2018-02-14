Soul Band Monophonics Salute Range of Influences on 'Mirrors' EP (premiere)
One of the Bay Area's finest exports Monophonics offers up soulful covers of some classic tunes on their new EP.
Monophonics have never done anything by the book and the group's new six-song EP, Mirrors, is no exception. Comprised entirely of cover tunes, it's a collection that digs deep and provides a Monophonics-specific twist to each. The tracks range from the Main Ingredients'-inspired rendition of the Seals and Crofts classic "Summer Breeze" to the Invincibles' "My Heart Cries" (featuring the inimitable Tiffany Austin on guest vocals), Black Merda's "Lying" and Frank Valli's "Beggin'", which features lead vocalist/keyboardist Kelly Finnigan at his finest.
The band does find time for some well-tested material. Aside from "Summer Breeze", the collective touches on one other major hit, "California Dreaming", a nod to the unit's ever-growing Greek fanbase. Though you certainly have heard both before, it's never been quite like having the Monophonics put their touch on each.
Throw in Nu People's "I'd Be Nowhere Today", which features Adryon De Leon on co-lead vocals and backing vocalists Helen Duncan and Kimiko Joy and you soon realize that this is more than a stopgap to tide fans over until a new full-length Monophonics release arrives. Instead, it's a thoughtful and meaningful gift to the fans from a band that has roots which run deep in the waters of pop, soul and R&B.;
Finnigan adds, "Making Mirrors was a good experience and exactly what you want when creating music or any form of art. It was fun, challenging, exciting, and demanding at times but it brought a real sense of satisfaction once it was completed. We are all very proud of it!"
The EP is out 15 February and may be ordered here.