Moonlight Breakfast Get Funky on "STOP"

Sarah Zupko
17 Dec 2020

Romanian duo Moonlight Breakfast blend synthpop and disco into a highly addictive funky confection on "STOP".

Romanian duo Moonlight Breakfast blend synthpop and disco into a highly addictive funky confection as one hears on their new single "STOP". The duo have been around for eight years and have featured at major festivals worldwide, such as the Reeperbahn Festival and South by Southwest. As you might guess from their joyful dance-pop, Moonlight Breakfast are focused primarily on live performance. Just imagine "STOP" banging from wall-high amplifiers while the dancefloor shakes. Now try to feel that joy, even though you can't visit a club for the foreseeable future. It still lifts you up.

dance pop synthpop electropop funk moonlight breakfast

