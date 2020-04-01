Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Classic Shōjo Today: Moto Hagio's 'The Poe Clan'

Allyson Blinkhorn
01 Apr 2020

Moto Hagio's The Poe Clan manga series a gender-fluid melodrama marked by deep psychological trauma.

The Poe Clan: Vol. 1
Moto Hagio

Fantagraphics

August 2019

Other

I first encountered the work of Moto Hagio when looking for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Award winners and was disheartened to find that, despite her importance in Japan and the history of shōjo manga, her work is largely untranslated for Western audiences. For those unfamiliar with the term, shōjo manga refers to manga targeted for young girls, typically addressing either girls' issues or including elements girls might find desirable; it is a marketing term—just as shōnen is for young boys—and a historically divisive one at that. Hagio is considered one of the pioneers of shōjo manga, and she—along with other women from the same time period, known as the Year 24 Group/49ers—helped define tropes of the genre, notably exploring young female desires and mobility through boy characters ranging from feminine to androgynous.

Thus, I was excited to find that the first omnibus volume of Hagio's The Poe Clan manga had been translated for a 2019 release, and the second omnibus would hit markets in 2020. The Poe Clan is one of Hagio's earliest works, serialized originally in Japanese from 1972 to 1976. It tells the story of a group of vampires (coined "vampirnella" by Hagio), known as the Poe Clan, as they grapple with vampire life in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Edgar and Marybelle, age 14 and 13 forever, due to their vampire curse, as well as Alan, whom Edgar meets much later in the narrative and also turns into a child vampire.

The Poe Clan offers a melodrama, marked by deep psychological trauma for the protagonists — however, Hagio explores this through the notion of love, a foundation of early shōjo. Throughout the manga's opening, the most obvious exploration of this is through siblings Edgar and Marybelle, and the intimacy between the two borders on incestuous as the two are inseparable. As the narrative progresses, however, the two are separated, and Edgar must find intimacy elsewhere. This is when we are introduced to Alan, who becomes central to the narrative as he and Edgar attend a boys school.

At the school, the vampire narrative takes a backseat as Hagio focuses on the interactions between the boys—Alan and Edgar, the two vampires, in a normal, non-vampire school setting. Here the genre shifts to be more conventionally "shōjo", following the boys' school time, including staging a play. Notably, Edgar and Alan are chosen to play female roles—due to the lack of female students.

(courtesy of Fantagraphics)

Their classmates note the two vampires' more feminine features, making them perfect for the roles, but I find it curious that none of the other boys seem any more masculine. Indeed, I found it difficult to distinguish between any of the boys, including the protagonists, as they all appear rather feminine. This is Hagio's style, and a common one among a then-emerging shōjo culture concerned with dismantling strict gender binaries.

The Poe Clan stands out as a detailed, emotional work. Hagio brings out her characters' fears and desires, depicting them alongside quintessential "shōjo flowers" and detailed, feminine faces. This aesthetic trend resonates still because at the time, she and other shōjo pioneers engaged in questions of desire, trauma, and what it means to connect with others—outside the confines of strict gender identity—and those identities are further considered today. Creating narratives that pushed beyond gender norms to explore deeper thematic content—not limited by gender—consequently explored ideas of gender, too.

Consequently, the volume itself welcomes this engagement; the omnibus is oversized, so each panel is printed larger, and character faces are more distinguishable. Maximizing the facial features showcases the minute differences between male and female as drawn by Hagio, but more importantly, it highlights just how similar they are. The cover depicts Marybelle and Edgar in portrait, both with the same blonde hair color and piercing blue eyes. Prominent are heavy eyelashes, full lips, and thin noses — of course, the two are siblings, but their faces are similar in ways that obscure the "obvious" gender differences so often found in illustrated works. The two are only shown to the neck, which suggests a genderless quality.

So, why translate The Poe Clan now? It's worth noting that The Poe Clan is not the only manga of its kind being translated into English. Ikeda Riyoko's Claudine was translated in 2018, and now her The Rose of Versailles—both early shōjo from the 1970s—has been translated as well, and the first of five volumes was released earlier in 2020. Both Ikeda and Hagio belong to that Year 24 Group, those mangaka, mainly female, born around the year 1949, associated with the popularization of shōjo manga.

Publishers involved in manga, like Fantagraphics, Udon, and Seven Seas, just to name a few, are more invested now in LGBTQ+ representation in manga. In the West, it's both topical and marketable. Considering the Year 24 Group and their emphasis on gender fluidity and relationships between boys, it makes sense that Fantagraphics would revive a culturally significant manga for an audience that already embraces its content.

Related Articles Around the Web
the poe clan manga fantagraphics books year 24 group gender fluidity comics book review moto hagio
7
Music
Music

Billy Corgan Brainwashed Me: '90s Alternative Rock and the Introspective Abyss

Once in its thrall, these days I find the overriding message of '90s alt-rock especially naïve and even dangerous.

Music

Coronavirus Tunes: A Brief Playlist for Our Times of Self-Isolation

As coronavirus spreads throughout the world and many of us hunker down with online media, we offer eight songs that share our feeling of seclusion.

Music

Jennah Barry Offers Up a Warm, Sublime Collection of Memorable Tunes on 'Holiday'

Canadian indie folkster Jennah Barry returns with her long-awaited sophomore album, Holiday, which takes on a looser, more relaxed approach.

Music

Maria McKee Puts Down Her Electric Guitar and Picks up Dante on 'La Vita Nuova'

"Show Me Heaven" was another country. Maria McKee has moved to England, immersed herself in the Classics and turned away from the 21st century.

Music

PopMatters Seeks Music Critics and Essayists

If you're a smart, historically-minded music critic or essayist, let your voice be heard by the quality readership of PopMatters.

Music

Fotocrime's '80s-Inspired Rock Is Often Half-Baked

Fotocrime's South of Heaven is interesting mostly in that it's one of the most mediocre rock records I've heard in a long time.

Music

Salsa Band LPT Hints at the Genre's Future

LPT's debut album, Sin Parar, hits all the right notes for a contemporary salsa album.

Music

The Killers - "Caution" (Singles Going Steady)

The Killers go for the big hooks and singable anthems on "Caution", but opinion is sharply divided about the song's merits amongst our Singles Going Steady panel.

Books
Books

Phuc Tran's Existential Trip of a Memoir, 'Sigh, Gone'

Phuc Tran's smart, tough memoir, Sigh, Gone, might launch a broken down kid to read 150 great books—for free, at the local library.

Books

John Pham's ​J​&K​​ - It's a Matter of Perspective

In J&K, John Pham explores perspectives in the psychological sense. Like Picasso, he views things from more than one angle.

Books

The American Robot: A Cultural History [By the Book]

In The American Robot, Dustin A. Abnet explores how robots have not only conceptually connected but literally embodied some of the most critical questions in modern culture, as seen in this excerpt from chapter 5 "Building the Slaves of Tomorrow", courtesy of University of Chicago Press.

Dustin A. Abnet
Books

Providing Witness: Vasily Grossman's 'Stalingrad'

In Vasily Grossman, the lost and nameless victims of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union – soldier and civilian, ordinary men and women – found their literary chronicler.

Film
Film

The Road to Murder in Love and War: Three Films from Claude Chabrol

The character's in Claude Chabrol's The Third Lover, Line of Demarcation, and The Champagne Murders are obsessively doubled and mirrored, reflecting and refracting their hunger for sex, love, money, and power.

Film

'Memento' Is the Movie of the Attention Economy

We are afraid of time, and so like Leonard in Memento, we kill it, compulsively and indiscriminately.

Film

What Lurks Beneath: 'Jaws' and Political Leadership in the Time of COVID-19

Boris Johnson admires the Mayor in Spielberg's Jaws. Remember him? He was the guy who wouldn't close the beaches -- and sacrifice that revenue source -- during a public crisis.

Film

'The Serpent's Egg' Marks One of Ingmar Bergman's Strangest Efforts

The Serpent's Egg bares many of the Bergman's trademark features – the suffocating auras of despair and an underdog's sense of triumph over tragedy – but falls short of a more intelligent rendering of human drama.

Recent
Music

The Killers - "Caution" (Singles Going Steady)

The Killers go for the big hooks and singable anthems on "Caution", but opinion is sharply divided about the song's merits amongst our Singles Going Steady panel.

Music

Lilly Hiatt - "Some Kind of Drug" (Singles Going Steady)

Lilly Hiatt sings about a different kind of love on "Some Kind of Drug". Hers is for a city and the impact gentrification has had its soul.

Music

There's Never Enough Time for Folk Music's James Elkington

The sometimes Wilco and Richard Thompson sideman, in-demand producer, and songwriter, James Elkington, muses on why it's taking longer than he expects to achieve more in a week than most of us get done in a lifetime.

Music

Billy Corgan Brainwashed Me: '90s Alternative Rock and the Introspective Abyss

Once in its thrall, these days I find the overriding message of '90s alt-rock especially naïve and even dangerous.

Books

Classic Shōjo Today: Moto Hagio's 'The Poe Clan'

Moto Hagio's The Poe Clan manga series a gender-fluid melodrama marked by deep psychological trauma.

Music

Salsa Band LPT Hints at the Genre's Future

LPT's debut album, Sin Parar, hits all the right notes for a contemporary salsa album.

Music

Jennah Barry Offers Up a Warm, Sublime Collection of Memorable Tunes on 'Holiday'

Canadian indie folkster Jennah Barry returns with her long-awaited sophomore album, Holiday, which takes on a looser, more relaxed approach.

Music

Fotocrime's '80s-Inspired Rock Is Often Half-Baked

Fotocrime's South of Heaven is interesting mostly in that it's one of the most mediocre rock records I've heard in a long time.

Music

Maria McKee Puts Down Her Electric Guitar and Picks up Dante on 'La Vita Nuova'

"Show Me Heaven" was another country. Maria McKee has moved to England, immersed herself in the Classics and turned away from the 21st century.

Books

Phuc Tran's Existential Trip of a Memoir, 'Sigh, Gone'

Phuc Tran's smart, tough memoir, Sigh, Gone, might launch a broken down kid to read 150 great books—for free, at the local library.

Music

Weeks Island's 'Droste' Is a New High Water Mark in Ambient Steel (EP stream) (premiere)

Lost Bayou Ramblers' Jonny Campos turns up as Weeks Island with Brian Eno/Cluster-inspired music straight from the bayou. Hear Droste in full ahead of its release on Friday.

Music

Ireland's Junk Drawer Share New Krautrock Meets Post-Punk Song, "Temporary Day" (premiere)

Junk Drawer's "Temporary Day" is a simple yet compelling video for a gripping song that shows why the band have earned such acclaim in their native Ireland.

Books

John Pham's ​J​&K​​ - It's a Matter of Perspective

In J&K, John Pham explores perspectives in the psychological sense. Like Picasso, he views things from more than one angle.

Music

Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird" (Singles Going Steady)

Miranda Lambert sings her blues the way an artist paints with them on her latest single, "Bluebird".

Music

'Stone Crush' Proves (Again) That Memphis Is Ground Zero for Soul and R&B

Stone Crush shines a light on the forgotten -- or never known -- artists that passed through the doors of Memphis' most storied studios in an attempt at just one fleeting moment of fame.

Music

Circles Around the Sun Shoot for the Stars on New Album

Jamrockers Circles Around the Sun's self-titled third album finds the band transcending darkness after losing their founder in 2019 to chart a groovy new course.

Music

Jazz's Kandace Springs Pays Tribute to 'The Women Who Raised Me'

Singer and pianist Kandace Springs tackles a dozen songs associated with her jazz vocal heroes, and the combination of simplicity and sincerity is winning.

Music

Coronavirus Tunes: A Brief Playlist for Our Times of Self-Isolation

As coronavirus spreads throughout the world and many of us hunker down with online media, we offer eight songs that share our feeling of seclusion.

Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Collapse Expand Reviews
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.