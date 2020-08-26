Punk Rock's MOURN Say "This Feel Is Disgusting" and Rock Out
Barcelona's MOURN release their latest punk rock earworm, "This Feel Is Disgusting", which explores existential anxiety through joyful rocking out.
Barcelona's MOURN play a kinetic style of punk rock crossed with garage rock that reveals pop inclinations in undeniably hooky choruses. Their latest single "This Feel Is Disgusting" crackles with energy and passion as it confronts existential anxiety through joyful rocking out. Young people face a challenging future with dimming job prospects, rising wealth inequality, growing authoritarianism, and environmental concerns. While these feelings may be "disgusting", MOURN don't wallow in nihilism, instead carrying forth a positive message of life being worth its many troubles.
The group say the song is "really about fear of the future, being anxious about what's going to happen, not knowing if you're going to be able to earn a living or not. It's a really happy song, but one that represents being stressed out. The idea of 'I don't know if I'll be able to afford an apartment any time soon, but hey, let's dance and have fun!' So you try so hard to do life your own way, but you're super stressed out and you're scared, and every now and then you think, 'Is it worth it?' In the end, I think it's worth it."
The Spanish trio's new album Self Worth releases 30 October via Captured Tracks.