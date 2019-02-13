Moving Panoramas Get "In Tune" Ahead of Sophomore Album (premiere)
Austin dream pop outfit, Moving Panoramas deliver a powerful new single with "In Tune" that brings out their best side.
Austin, Texas dream rock outfit Moving Panoramas release their sophomore album In Two via Modern Outsider on 22 February. The new single, "In Tune", proves that comparisons to Dum Dum Girls, Best Coast, and the 4AD imprint during the 1990s haven't been off the mark. But the single further establishes songwriter Leslie Sisson's formidable powers for creating riveting narrative tension across a hook-laden track that provides the perfect balance of introspection and uplift. Matthew Caws from Nada Surf appears on the track as well. Fans of shoegaze and the poppier turns of the Cure will no doubt celebrate this single as a new favorite.
TOUR DATES
Tue 2/19 - KUTX Studio 1A Live On-Air Concert Club Performance (Austin, TX)
Fri 2/22 - In Two Record Release Show @ Barracuda w/ Midcentury & Mean Jolene (Austin, TX)
Sun 3/3 - Waterloo Records In-Store (Austin, TX)
Sun 3/10 - Hotel Vegas - ATH vs SOTO
Tue 3/12 - Cheer Up Charlies - SXSW Official Modern Outsider Showcase (Austin, TX)