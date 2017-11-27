Powered by RebelMouse
Games

The Moving Pixels Podcast Visits 'Tacoma'

Nick Dinicola
1m

This week, Nick and Eric talk about the cyberpunk, blue collar future of Tacoma.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

tacoma adventure game fullbright
Music

Yesterday's Jukebox: Jackson Browne - 'Running on Empty' (1977)

When that last guitar's been packed away: Forty years ago, Jackson Browne introduced a new kind of concept album.

By 1977 Jackson Browne had released four albums, the most recent one (The Pretender, in 1976) hailed as a commercial and artistic breakthrough, thanks to the singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and the title track. His discography up to that point was pretty standard singer/songwriter fare that drew comparisons to contemporaries like James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Nobody could have predicted the conceptual shift of his next album, but chart success and critical accolades have proven that Running on Empty, the album he released 40 years ago on 6 December, was probably the right artistic move.

classic rock 1970s yesterday's jukebox concept albums jackson browne rock folk country rock soft rock
Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

best music of 2017 best world music fabiano do nascimento quantic nidia góngora tinariwen amadou & mariam oumou sangaré bokanté omar souleyman tamikrest ibibio sound machine les amazones d'afrique
TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

jonathan nolan lisa joy drama mystery sci-fi the maze hbo westworld westworld season 1
Music

Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)

Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.

As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.

country americana premiere native run
Music

Paul Kelly: Life Is Fine

Paul Kelly is front and center, singing in a conversational voice or playing in an intimate manner. In this age of trouble, Kelly offers solace in vernacular tones.

In an interview with an Australian publication, Aussie singer-songwriter Paul Kelly explained that the title of his latest release Life Is Fine can be understood in two ways. The first and most obvious one is that life is a good thing. The other interpretation is that life hangs by a thin thread. Life should be treasured because it can end at any time. Kelly did not write the lyrics to the title song. He put the words of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes to melody.

paul kelly rock folk
8
