Mt. Wolf's "Anna Maria" Is Gorgeous Post-Rock Influenced Dream Pop
Mt. Wolf specialize in a mesmerizing form of atmospheric indie-folk that blends delicate electronic elements with gossamer vocals. Hear their latest single "Anna Maria".
Mt. Wolf specialize in a mesmerizing form of atmospheric indie-folk that blends delicate electronic elements with gossamer vocals. Some call that indietronica, but "Anna Maria" is a more than that, drawing influence from post-rock artists such as Sigur Rós. The British group's new single pulls you into their world with hypnotic melodies, gentle synth waves, lightly-plucked guitar strings, and gorgeous singing. The song builds its momentum with patience, gradually adding more melodic flourishes and cascading sounds. It's dreamy and mellow, but still alive with energy. Simply beautiful.
