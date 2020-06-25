Producer Mux Mool Delivers Groovy Beats on "Latest Sulk" (premiere)
Beats producer Mux Mool returns with Skulltaste II, ten years after the first and delivers the banging new single "Latest Sulk" as his statement of intent.
Mux Mool aka Brian Lindgren blends electronic and hip-hop into a dancey beatfest full of big beats and deep grooves. His latest single, "Latest Sulk", exemplifies this approach. The song appears on the producer's upcoming album, Skulltaste II, which releases on 10 July via Young Heavy Souls. This LP follows Mux Mool's widely lauded 2010 effort, Skulltaste, and marks a move away from sample-heavy music to a more fully developed world of wholly original soundscapes. Skulltaste II features a more mature and considered aesthetic based on composition.
Lindgren tells PopMatters that "'Latest Sulk' (an anagram of Skulltaste) started as many of my songs do as a loop that came together on an airplane. I worked on it in a few different versions, but it came together when I made it thump. And I paired it with the dropped ice cream drawing I made thinking of the sulking one might do if you dropped your ice cream."