MXMS Hits the Mark in "Salvation Hurts" (premiere)
Dark pop duo MXMS are flashing in and out of our subconscious with the video from their latest single, "Salvation Hurts".
Dark pop duo MXMS are flashing in and out of our subconscious with video from their latest single, "Salvation Hurts". Cut from their forthcoming EP Funeral Pop, this single calls our attention to the often high price we must pay for deliverance. Tastefully layered with a classic aesthetic in mind, vocalist Ariel Levitan's subtle packaging of spiritual lyricism lends more weight to the side of a doubtful humanity and delivered with a retro futurist's force of will. Soul-wrenching highs from Levitan, coupled with the emotional instrumentalism of Jeremy Dawson offer a glimpse into the psyche of each. The duo are gearing up for some dates this summer with She Wants Revenge.