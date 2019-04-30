Powered by RebelMouse
Music

MXMS Hits the Mark in "Salvation Hurts" (premiere)

Justin Bieggar
30 Apr 2019
Photo: Tell All Your Friends PR

Dark pop duo MXMS are flashing in and out of our subconscious with the video from their latest single, "Salvation Hurts".

Dark pop duo MXMS are flashing in and out of our subconscious with video from their latest single, "Salvation Hurts". Cut from their forthcoming EP Funeral Pop, this single calls our attention to the often high price we must pay for deliverance. Tastefully layered with a classic aesthetic in mind, vocalist Ariel Levitan's subtle packaging of spiritual lyricism lends more weight to the side of a doubtful humanity and delivered with a retro futurist's force of will. Soul-wrenching highs from Levitan, coupled with the emotional instrumentalism of Jeremy Dawson offer a glimpse into the psyche of each. The duo are gearing up for some dates this summer with She Wants Revenge.

Related Articles Around the Web
mxms pop art pop premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.