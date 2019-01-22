Molly Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James Promise "My Love Will Bring You Back" (premiere)
Molly Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James perform the key song from All These Small Moments with music supervision from Magnetic Fields producer Charles Newman.
All These Small Moments, released on January 17, is a film starring Molly Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James with music supervision from Magnetic Fields producer Charles Newman. The film details a teenage boy's infatuation with a woman he sees on a bus; the infatuation itself ultimately complicates his already tumultuous adolescence. Written and directed by Mellissa Miller, the film also stars Brendan Meyer, Sam McCarthy, Harley Quinn Smith and Jemima Kirke.
Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James, along with Michael Flynn have teamed up for a performance of "My Love Will Bring You Back".
Reflecting on the song, director Miller says,"We needed an opening credits song, to start, Charles sent me over three songs. When I listened to this I cried immediately and I knew it was the one. It was catchy so it was a good way to start the movie but it was also deep and I think it set the tone in the right way to help get the audience in the right mindset."
Newman adds, "Melissa had given me a reference of another opening title from a film she loved. I asked a few friends at labels to pass on some songs that we're similar. 'My Love Will Bring You Back' became the immediate choice, though there wasn't a commitment on it from everyone involved until we got close to the end of post. I also showed a few artists the track who did some demos to try to beat it, but no one came up with anything that was capturing more emotion than this song gave us."
All These Small Moments is out via Orion Classics with the soundtrack, available for order here, out on Mother West Records.