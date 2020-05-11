Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Arab-American Songwriter Naima Shalhoub Sings of "Two (Rivers in the Desert)" (premiere)

Adriane Pontecorvo
11 May 2020
Photo: Tarik "Excentrik" Kazaleh / Courtesy of Rock Paper Scissors

Naima Shalhoub finds healing waters in her new video for the single "Two (Rivers in the Desert)".

Water trickles across Mojave desert sands as Naima Shalhoub strums the first solemn guitar notes of "Two (Rivers in the Desert)" and begins to sing. Precious for its scarcity and its necessity, such a substance in such an arid landscape serves as a poignant symbol for finding -- and making -- purpose and personal truth in what is so often a harsh and unrelenting world.

Shalhoub's inspiration is deeply and delightfully personal. "I smile every time I think about my family on FaceTime in a spirited debate about the Arabic translation of Isaiah 43:19 -- the song's inspiration -- and how it would best sound with the melody my father helped me with," she says, referring to a verse that speaks of divine creation in desperate times -- only too relevant today for many.

For the visual aspects of "Two (Rivers in the Desert)", Shalhoub enlisted nearby artist Excentrik as director, a first-time collaboration that she gushes, "was magical", with both bringing their whole selves and experiences to the filming. "Our respective Lebanese and Palestinian ancestry is extremely important to both of us," Shalhoub continues, "and the whole experience felt like we were in a portal of some sort."

Seeing Shalhoub among the near-otherworldly boulders and resilient flora of Joshua Tree truly truly is a dramatic way of setting the artist apart from the world. At the same time, it makes for a brilliant representation of Shalhoub herself, her music and self so strongly influenced by both her family history -- both parents are refugees from Rahbé, a town in northern Lebanon -- and her life in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she works as both artist and advocate, doing work in schools, juvenile halls, and other community facilities that are crucial to a number of underserved groups.

Much of Shalhoub's work focuses on concepts of healing, which her video evokes in a moment of total reverence, as Shalhoub kneels, face pointed upward to receive baptismal drops of water from the ornately adorned masked figure who has been wandering in the same space as she has been playing for the entirety of the film. Technically, it was a small miracle. "We had only one chance to get it right," says Shalhoub, "and thankfully, it worked out!" While visually, it is a moment of cleansing, the high desert sun shining down to illuminate the peace on Shalhoub's face. "For me," she concludes, "'Two' is ultimately a prayer."

"Two (Rivers in the Desert)" comes out ahead of debut full-length studio album Siphr, set for release on 19 June.

Related Articles Around the Web
folk world music premiere lebanon naima shalhoub
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Reading Pandemics

Reading Pandemics: From Boccaccio to Indigenous Futurism

Join us -- at a safe distance -- on this journey through the canonical and radical as we look to literary representations of pandemics in the past to help us understand the politics and possibilities of the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Reading Pandemics

Reading Pandemics: Pandemics and Trumpian Echoes in Miller’s 'Blackfish City'

When we can't turn to the federal government for the truth, sometimes we need to turn to fiction. Sam J. Miller's Blackfish City maps a pandemic in a post-United States future.

Music

The Best 10 Electronic Albums of 2005

Journey back 15 years ago, as 2005's best electronic albums are so emotionally involved and organically expressive that it's easy to forget they were created with advanced technology.

Music

Adeline Hotel's 'Solid Love' Is a Bracing Experience That Beams with Soothing Energy

Dan Knishkowy returns with Adeline Hotel and Solid Love, a new album full of folk-leaning songs that are both gentle and arresting.

Music

Kill Audrey's "Hometeam" Is a Brutal Working-Class Flex (premiere)

Chicago-based Kill Audrey make hazy, chaotic hip-hop/party music for people who buy tall boys with their rent money. Watch the video for their new single, "Hometeam".

Music

Arab-American Songwriter Naima Shalhoub Sings of "Two (Rivers in the Desert)" (premiere)

Naima Shalhoub finds healing waters in her new video for the single "Two (Rivers in the Desert)".

Music

Nicki Minaj Is the Greatest Rapper of the Decade Bar None

2020 and its finally time to acknowledge Nicki Minaj's right to G.O.A.T. status, as the best female rapper AND the best rapper of the past ten years — no gender preposition required.

Music

The Ruthie Foster Big Band Swings the Best Live Record of the Year So Far

Featuring several originals paired with timeless covers, Live at the Paramount finds the Ruthie Foster Big Band bringing the house down.

Music

Jazz Vocalist Luciana Souza Beguiles on 'Storytellers'

In arranger Vince Mendoza and the WDR Big Band, singer Luciana Souza has partners who understand that it's important she beguile rather than batter.

Music

Counterbalance No. 15: Van Morrison - 'Astral Weeks'

Van Morrison ventured in the slipstream between the viaducts of your dreams with his 1968 LP Astral Weeks and made it to Number 15 on the List. Klinger and Mendelsohn recount the journey in this latest installment of Counterbalance.

Music

The Best Jazz Albums of 2010

Jazz was working all the angles in 2010. Is there any other genre that has as much range -- from solo instruments to big bands, from instrumental to vocal, from European musicians to both North and South Americans, from truly pretty music to raucously avant-garde "noise"?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.