Powered by RebelMouse
Events

Nasty Cherry Sell Out Their New York City Debut

Sachyn Mital
28 Jun 2019
Photos: Sachyn Mital

With just two singles out, Nasty Cherry performed their second ever show at Baby's All Right in New York City.



Earlier this year the new band, Nasty Cherry, caught my attention because they arrived bearing Charli XCX's seal of approval. The group was signed to Charli's Vroom Vroom Recording label and released their first single in March, the resolute "Win", a dark rock track that glistens with 1980s attitude.

The band members are nearly as shadowy as their debut song was. The group is comprised of lead singer Gabz, bassist Georgia, drummer Debbie, and guitarist Chloe -- no last names are given in press releases but the gals are Gabi Bechtel (also a model), Georgia Somary, Deborah Knox-Hewson (a former drummer for Charli) and Chloe Chaidez (who is also in the band KITTEN).

In May, Nasty Cherry followed up with the slow-burning single "What Do You Like in Me" while also scheduling, and selling out, their first show (in Los Angeles). Their second ever show was quickly scheduled for New York City at Baby's All Right, and it too sold out. At first glance, the venue was ready for a show. The stage and the band's merch table were decorated with cherry airheads and other red candies. But for whatever reason, the band's early set was delayed about two hours. The wait was a bit excessive, but the ferocious group was enjoyable.

Following a lurid opening set from producer MEATY, Nasty Cherry showcased their edgy, Runaways-esque personalities and their dusky tunes. The band played their two singles and a few other tracks in development plus a cover of "I Want Candy" (which Gabi prefaced by sharing some candy with the audience) throughout a rapid set. Check out a live video of "Win" plus some photos from their set below.

SET LIST

Roses
What Do You Like in Me
I Want Candy (The Strangeloves)
Live Forever
Taxi Hell
Somebody to Use
Music with Your Dad
Win

Related Articles Around the Web
From Your Site Articles
    nasty cherry rock event review review

    Fave Five: Mamas Gun - Five Albums Where the Voice Is King

    Songwriter Andy Platts has played for everyone from Corinne Bailey Rae to Beyoncé and has written hits for K-Pop stars. However, his home base is UK soul outfit Mamas Gun, now going a decade strong. Celebrate their new album with Andy's picks of "Five Albums Where the Voice Is King".

    Evan Sawdey
    Music
    Pop Ten
    Mixed Media
    PM Picks

    © 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
    Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.