Nasty Cherry Sell Out Their New York City Debut
With just two singles out, Nasty Cherry performed their second ever show at Baby's All Right in New York City.
Earlier this year the new band, Nasty Cherry, caught my attention because they arrived bearing Charli XCX's seal of approval. The group was signed to Charli's Vroom Vroom Recording label and released their first single in March, the resolute "Win", a dark rock track that glistens with 1980s attitude.
The band members are nearly as shadowy as their debut song was. The group is comprised of lead singer Gabz, bassist Georgia, drummer Debbie, and guitarist Chloe -- no last names are given in press releases but the gals are Gabi Bechtel (also a model), Georgia Somary, Deborah Knox-Hewson (a former drummer for Charli) and Chloe Chaidez (who is also in the band KITTEN).
In May, Nasty Cherry followed up with the slow-burning single "What Do You Like in Me" while also scheduling, and selling out, their first show (in Los Angeles). Their second ever show was quickly scheduled for New York City at Baby's All Right, and it too sold out. At first glance, the venue was ready for a show. The stage and the band's merch table were decorated with cherry airheads and other red candies. But for whatever reason, the band's early set was delayed about two hours. The wait was a bit excessive, but the ferocious group was enjoyable.
Following a lurid opening set from producer MEATY, Nasty Cherry showcased their edgy, Runaways-esque personalities and their dusky tunes. The band played their two singles and a few other tracks in development plus a cover of "I Want Candy" (which Gabi prefaced by sharing some candy with the audience) throughout a rapid set. Check out a live video of "Win" plus some photos from their set below.
SET LIST
Roses
What Do You Like in Me
I Want Candy (The Strangeloves)
Live Forever
Taxi Hell
Somebody to Use
Music with Your Dad
Win