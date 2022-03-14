Singer-songwriter Natalie Gelman telegraphs fine-tuned folk-pop across her latest album, Moth to the Flame. “The Answer” is a cut from the LP that now features a gorgeous music video. Directed and edited by Brent Florence, the video showcases Gelman traversing the Ojai valley following the Thomas Fire of 2017-2018. Stunning regrowth has occurred in the region, and the song—about transitioning from one phase to another with self-assurance—accentuates it. The tune’s atmospheric production comfortably fits beautiful aerial shots of flower fields and bright, open skylines. Gelman’s warm vocals are an inviting centerpiece, soulful and encouraging.

Moth to the Flame is now available on vinyl, which may be purchased on Gelman’s website. The LP features the meditative folk-pop of “The Answer”, along with 12 other tracks. The video for “The Answer” features aerial cinematography by Alex Holdridge and Linnea Saasen, alongside production from Natalie Gelman, Brent Florence, and Bret Haley. Gelman also extends special thanks to Bryan Bihari and Peter Hulst.