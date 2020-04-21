Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" Looks at the Harsh Toll Health Crises Take on the Working Class (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
21 Apr 2020
Photo: Amy Thorne / Courtesy of Baby Robot Media

Although it was written two years ago, Americana artist Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" is strikingly relevant today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathan Kalish wrote "Pam & Tim" a while back, but it's hauntingly applicable to today's circumstances. A highlight from his recently released self-produced tenth album, Songs For Nobody, the rollicking Americana tune's driving theme is a lament on the capitalistic nature of the United States in light of a health crisis. These searing reflections are delivered vigorously by Kalish, its spry instrumentation a force prepared to fill any honky-tonk with its rootsy charisma. Recorded by Greg Mullen with art by Kate Krebs, its music video is simple, old-school Americana; a subtle reflection of the truths being marked by Kalish in his song.

Kalish tells PopMatters, "'Pam & Tim' is about how working folks take work that is harmful to their well-being because they need the money. You see it all the time, and now more obviously with the COVID-19 pandemic. People can't afford to not work, so they end up getting sick or getting others sick. This is the general premise of this song, but I wrote it two years ago and used cancer and chemicals as the issue at hand, not COVID-19. In a capitalist society, we sacrifice our bodies and freedom for money, which is no good if you have no time to spend it or end up being sick all the time."

He continues, "This one was fun to do, Laur Joamets is the guitarist on this, and he tuned his guitar up to F standard to play in an E formation whereas I used a capo on the first fret with the acoustic. I played the harmonica as a cross harp on this because the actual 'Tim' always makes fun of my straight harp playing, which is what I do mostly live when I use a rack, but I did the cross harp in his honor."

Related Articles Around the Web
americana premiere country nathan kalish
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Before Ru Paul and Trixie Mattel There Was the Ball Circuit: 'Paris Is Burning'

Told through the voices and movements of the legends and pioneers of the '80s Harlem drag-ball scene, Paris Is Burning is an indispensable look at one of America's most influential subcultures of the last half-century.

Music

Drag Queen Trixie Mattel Tells All

How the joke-telling, cosmetic-slinging country music star Trixie Mattel sees the world.

Music

Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" Looks at the Harsh Toll Health Crises Take on the Working Class (premiere)

Although it was written two years ago, Americana artist Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" is strikingly relevant today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music

Some of One World's Comfort Songs Are Off-Key

One World: Together at Home and what our choice of anthems says about how we cope with a crisis.

Music

Logan Ledger Offers Solace to the Solitary

Country artist Logan Ledger's low vocal tones reinforce the experience of feeling alone in the world. His songs are often melodramatic and sentimental, full of yearning for something just out of reach.

Music

Talking Book's New Ambient Score for an Imagined Film Is Engaging

The new LP from the Faith No More/Gigante Sound side project, Talking Book, is an interesting collection of ambient soundscapes, but could use more narrative heft.

Music

'WOMB' Reclaims Purity Ring's Distinctive Electropop

Although Purity Ring's WOMB never stops sounding good, the bops came easier in 2012. WOMB is an effortful return to form for the electropop duo.

Television

What We Want vs. What We Need: How 'Twin Peaks: The Return' Resists Nostalgia

David Lynch and Mark Frost's seminal Twin Peaks is rich with insight as to how both people and works of fiction can age gracefully.

Music

The 70 Best Albums of 2010

2010's best albums are highlighted by the emergence of a future superstar, two veteran and virtuoso rappers, and a Dream Team of indie bands releasing career peaks.

Film

Atop a Throne of Ashes: On Juraj Herz's 'The Cremator'

Far from being escapist entertainment, Herz's The Cremator is a dissection of evil and how deluded one becomes in willing themselves to power.

Music

Julian Taylor Shares His Childhood Tale Through "The Ridge" (premiere + interview)

Folk artist Julian Taylor's video for his powerfully nostalgic song, "The Ridge", sets a soundtrack to scrapbooked childhood memories showcasing growing up as an Indigenous person of color.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.