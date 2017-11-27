Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)
Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.
As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.
Sometimes, though, others aren't so lucky. The magic is lost, and they're left fending for themselves out of the blue while their love suddenly moves on into someone else's arms. That is the utterly relatable story found at the center of their newest single, "Sleeping in the Bed I Made", where Beauregard soars over a rising chorus where she's letting the new partner in her ex's life know that her man is only as good as his previous relationship made him before her coming into her life.
It's selfish, yearning, angry, and sad and altogether sums up how those of us who end up in these situations might feel following a sudden breakup. Sonically, the duo brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way. The accompanying music video candidly expresses the same sentiment
Native Run says, "We chose 'Sleeping in the Bed I Made' as the single because we're really proud of the story it tells and the countless people it represents. If anyone identifies with this story or even knows someone that does, we've done our job as songwriters!"
"We worked on the video with our friend and incredible photographer/videographer, Jeremy Ryan. We knew he would capture the mood and story not just of the song itself, but of us as artists. It's simple and poignant, and we love his use of light, shadow, and silhouette."