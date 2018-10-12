Native Sun Take a Walk Down "11th Street" With Glam Attitude (premiere)
Brooklyn outfit Native Sun channel glam rock's earliest, brightest moments on track that would make Mott the Hoople proud.
Loud guitars, a little bit of cowbell and a sassy, attitude-driven vocal that summons memories of glam rock in its earliest, most riveting hour? That's what you'll get in "11th Street", a tune from Brooklyn's Native Sun that appreciates the raw street poetry of the late Lou Reed with the high concept of David Bowie.
The track is taken from the group's upcoming EP, Always Different, Always The Same, out November 9 via Papercup Music. The song is a blast of passion in which listeners will be inspired to pick up their own instruments and search for a stage on which to practice their own brand of loud, angry rock 'n' roll.
Of the track, the band offered: "Samuel Beckett in an urban landscape rejoicing in the unknown. Tenderness for memories. Nothing more nor less than affection recaptured at will. A cemetery by the city unblessed brimming with passion forever. To always living, never just existing, and admiration for those who have made the journey worth every damn second.
"The track speaks to our acquaintanceship with memory. Living in our current urban landscape...places go down as fast as they go up. This constant limbo creates an emotional connection and familiarity with one's sense of location. As you walk past places, you find the ghosts of their memory. Nothing more than finding beauty and solace when walking past the places I cherish."