Ne Obliviscaris: Urn

Andy Jurik
Aussie metal outfit beautifully blends the aggressive and the peaceful. Urn represents an evolution in Ne Obliviscaris' extreme progressive sound.

Australia's extreme progressive metal outfit Ne Obliviscaris embrace ambition. Brandishing technically challenging guitar riffery, elaborate song titles, and multi-movement musical affairs they certainly fit the "progressive" title. Developing their signature sound with aggressive and clean vocals and luminous violin work, however, gives them a unique edge against their math metal brethren. On Urn, their third full-length release, the band refines their sound with simple studio production style that emphasizes what they do live rather than belabor their songs through digital trickery.

Opening with clean guitars arpeggios and a subtle plucked violin, "Libera, Part I–Saturine Spheres" eases into its double kicks and distortion without any grandeur. It's clean and precise, a refreshing diversion from overly-produced trends in modern metal. Tim Charles' clean vocals add an epic power metal gravitas to the track, a bright contrast against the death metal growls from opposing singer Xenoyr.

Unsurprisingly, it shreds. The twin guitar attack of Matt Klavins and Benjamin Baret deliver smoldering riffs and sweeping solos like champs. The dynamic "Libera, Part II–Ascent of Burning Moths" is augmented with Charles' violin playing, both in the heavier moments as well as quiet refrains featuring acoustic guitars. An instrumental affair of fingerpicked acoustic guitars and a melancholy violin solo, its subdued mood is more in line with folk metal than the thrash of its counterpart.

Urn's lead single "Intra Venus" is another involved affair of violin and acoustic guitars, intricately textured but not overwrought. Syncopated riffs and breezy power chords complement the aggressive and clean vocals from Xenoyr and Charles, respectively. While the band can undeniably count their way through shifting rhythms, they never fall into bouts of self-indulgence. "Intra Venus" is a headbanger that prizes melody and texture along with distortion and mosh-worthy riffs.

Spanning nearly 12 minutes, "Eyrie" demonstrates how truly stunning a metal track can be. Over a third of the tune goes by without an ounce of distortion, built with moments that shine and only hint at Ne Obliviscaris' metal nature with quasi-tribal drums. Charles' violin shines throughout the tune, demonstrating how his somewhat un-metal is fundamental to the band's sound, not simply a gimmick. It's another stellar example of how Ne Obliviscaris care about the integrity of a song more so than mindless noodling and masturbatory riff worship.

The closing two-part "Urn" reflects Ne Obliviscaris' extreme tendencies. "Part I–And Within the Void We Are Breathless" rages with flairs of black metal-inspired blast beats and discordant guitars. "Part II–As Embers Dance in Our Eyes" shreds, screams, and slays like death metal before soaring with melodies and vocal lines inspired by power metal. The stylistic back-and-forth works, feeling like a successful union of differing strains of heavy music.

As full-length work Urn feels authentic. Ne Obliviscaris refrain from over-producing the record, instead opting to let the songs shine for what they are. Nothing overpowers the listener, just as nothing relies on flash over substance. With six tracks clocking in at over 45 minutes it requires a dedicated listener, and the album delivers enough variety for those up for the task.

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Authors of Our Identity: Filmmaker Eliza Hittman on 'Beach Rats'

Beach Rats captures the tumultuous divide between one's mind and feelings, as well as the duality of one's nature.

Eliza Hittman's sophomore feature Beach Rats (2017), continues a thematic inclination towards sexual angst following her 2013 debut feature, It Felt Like Love. While the former followed Lila's pursuit of a sexual encounter with an older man, which only deepened the danger of her predicament, Beach Rats looks to the pressures confronting masculinity.

Shabazz Palaces - "Since C.A.Y.A." (Singles Going Steady)

Aggressively experimental, "Since C.A.Y.A." is dissonant and schizophrenic with beats going all over the place and plenty of tasty sonic treats weaving in and out of the track.

Adriane Pontecorvo: Afrofuturist imagery and lyrics that occasionally distort into the abstract make for a dark and dissonant vision on "Since C.A.Y.A." Thundercat's guest bass dances with electronic beats, and the whole track winds back in on itself from every direction over its course, a spherical world of hip-hop for androids and aliens. Those space-age synths are what really make this an attention-grabber, but even aside from them, it's a fantastic cacophony. [8/10]

Pathway to Paris Benefit Draws Attention to "1,000 Cities" Project.

With the aid of Patti Smith, Joan Baez, Michael Stipe and more, Pathway to Paris raised awareness of climate change and their "1,000 Cities" initiative at Carnegie Hall.

Pathway to Paris was co-founded by Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of Patti Smith, and Rebecca Foon with a mission to mitigate climate change through activism and to "help turn the Paris Agreement into real action". Including the two founders, the non-profit organization has strong connections to musicians, artists, and activists around the world, many of whom combined forces at Carnegie Hall on November 5th to raise awareness of the "1,000 Cities" campaign. "1,000 Cities" is an ambitious project under which the hope is to have cities around the world pledge to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, a stronger target than considered in the Paris Climate Accords.

