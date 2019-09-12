Soul-Rock's Neal Francis Contemplates Raw Emotions and Sobriety in "Changes" (premiere)
On "Changes", Chicago's Neal Francis embodies the spirit of classic New Orleans artists such as Dr. John, the Meters, Allen Toussaint as well as the deep and mysterious roots music of Leon Russell.
Chicago's Neal Francis releases his latest LP, Changes, on 20 September via Colemine Records sister imprint Karma Chief Records. Francis embodies the spirit of classic New Orleans artists such as Dr. John, the Meters, Allen Toussaint as well as the deep and mysterious roots music of Leon Russell.
The title song proves this through its seductive but spooky musical maneuvers, its invitation into the mysterious, and need for, if not entirely redemption, then, as the title suggests, change. Francis says, "It's a very personal song for me. The lyrics came when I was newly sober and things were raw. It's about relationships shifting their weight and fading away, and not having to feel chained to the character or deeds of your past. Cameron Lew did a great job subtly referencing those themes in the video, while still leaving enough room for people to filter the piece through their own experience. I'm so proud of him and everyone who worked on it."
