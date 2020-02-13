Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Needshes Perfectly Capture Teenage Obsession on "Love"(premiere)

Paul Carr
13 Feb 2020
Photo: Yan Yugay

Uzbekistani band Needshes' new single is a playful indie track that quickly locks into a tight, funk groove. Have some "Love" for Valentine's Day.

With Valentine's Day merely hours away, and being the old romantics that we are, it seems fitting that PopMatters should be premiering a song called "Love". However, the title is just about the only romantic thing about the Uzbekistani band Needshes' follow-up to their singles "Unbelievable" and "Superstar". Rather the song focuses on the freakier side of youthful cravings - perfectly capturing those teenage, reckless obsessions and hasty decisions.

Opening with colorful, see-saw synths, the song quickly locks into a tight groove as a distorted, funky riff playfully dances around frontman Otabek Salamov's lyrics. As well as mixing in indie, funk, and soul, Salamov finds room for more traditional instrumentation, as he explains.

"First came a beat and a guitar riff. During the grueling work session on the special project, I wanted to relax, do something else to take my mind off of it. And then, after a while, when I was going through the demos, I came across this bit. The main melody has come. And it worked really well with the beat and the riff. Initially, it was just a balalaika sound. Then with various layers and other instruments, it acquired a more multi-timbral unique sounding. And then lyrics with melody popped out. I made a recording. Sometime later, when I went to Tashkent to visit my relatives, I bought the Persian tar on the local market. And then a second hook appeared, on tar.

For anyone wanting a reminder of what it feels like to be frisky and free, it's well worth giving "Love" a try. Happy Valentine's Day.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock electronic rock funk rock alternative rock premiere needshes
Music
Music

The 10 Best Sappy Love Songs of the 1970s

Just in time for Valentine's Day... If you were a child of the 1970s, you no doubt grew up hearing these tunes on your parents' eight-track player and car radio. The songs on this list are sappy, high-drama love ballads -- and for that they're being celebrated.

Books
Books

For All Governments: Gendry-Kim's Graphic Novel, 'Grass'

The powerful graphic novel Grass documents the atrocities against WWII "comfort women" through the recollections of a survivor. This is an incredibly powerful and urgent work that, frankly, should be read by the governments of all nations that must face, admit to, and begin real reparations for their country's atrocities.

Film
Recent
Music

The 10 Best Sappy Love Songs of the 1970s

Just in time for Valentine's Day... If you were a child of the 1970s, you no doubt grew up hearing these tunes on your parents' eight-track player and car radio. The songs on this list are sappy, high-drama love ballads -- and for that they're being celebrated.

Books

For All Governments: Gendry-Kim's Graphic Novel, 'Grass'

The powerful graphic novel Grass documents the atrocities against WWII "comfort women" through the recollections of a survivor. This is an incredibly powerful and urgent work that, frankly, should be read by the governments of all nations that must face, admit to, and begin real reparations for their country's atrocities.

Reviews
Features
PM Picks
Pop Ten

© 1999-2020 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.