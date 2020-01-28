New Age Grate Marry Goth, Doom, and Electronics on "Sylvia Won't Lie" (premiere)
New York's New Age Grate create an electronic soundscape interwoven with strands of Goth and doom on their new single, "Sylvia Won't Lie".
New Age Grate brings together Christian McKenna (End Christian, the Brazilian/C Trip A), Andrew Southard (Giant Squid, Squalus), and Merc Anthony (MRC Riddims). The outfit issues Tape One digitally and on cassette 28 February via Translation Loss. The trio recorded the album in Harlem, New York at Anthony's studio, which he runs with Alap Momin. The record was mastered by Bruce Leighton (Public Enemy) and features mixing from James Plotkin on "The Garbage Is Free".
Of the album, Anthony says, "I wanted all of the songs to be miniature journeys that are all exciting enough that you want them to continue, but wrap themselves up before you have a chance to daydream."
Listeners can now enjoy "Sylvia Won't Lie". "The album was made about a year ago when Andy flew out to do some collaboration with me," says McKenna . "Like the whole record, 'Sylvia Won't Lie' came together quickly while we holed up in Merc's Harlem studio for two days. We wrote the lyrics together on the spot and they really served as a diary entry for the day."
Driven by an electronic backdrop, the tune travels the distance between goth and doom. Immediately capturing the listeners attention with its hookishness and brevity, "Sylvia Won't Lie" bodes well for the collaboration, one that is sure to upset expectations while pleasing adventurous listeners.